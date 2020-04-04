LANSING — Gov, Gretchen Whitmer this week issued an executive order recognizing the expanded scope of economic, educational and civic dislocation caused by the COVID-19, and equipping the administration to address the devastation caused by virus.
The order also formally declared a state of disaster.
“Since Michigan announced our first confirmed cases of COVID-19 three weeks ago, we have taken some of the most aggressive measures in the country to mitigate the spread of the virus and protect Michigan families,” Whitmer said Thursday. “Today’s action will allow my administration to respond more effectively to every facet of this crisis. During this time, it’s crucial that Michiganders continue to stay home and keep their distance from others. We will get through this together.”
In addition to issuing the order, Whitmer sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield requesting a concurrent resolution extending this declared state of emergency and disaster under Executive Order 20-33 by 70 days from the date of the resolution.
In the letter, the governor stated, “To meet the steep, varied, and ongoing demands created by the COVID-19 pandemic, my administration must continue to use the full range of tools available to protect the health, safety, and welfare of our state and its residents. I welcome you and your colleagues’ continued partnership in fighting this pandemic.”
While the governor has multiple independent powers to address the challenges Michigan now faces, the powers invoked provide protections and should remain a part the state’s ongoing efforts to combat this pandemic, she said.
On March 10, Whitmer issued a state of emergency in Michigan to address the COVID-19 pandemic. In just three weeks, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to more than 10,000.
