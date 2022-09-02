By SHELBY FRINK
Staff Writer
CORUNNA — A Holt kindergarten teacher who plead guilty on June 9 in Shiawassee County’s 35th Circuit Court to second-degree criminal sexual conduct, was sentenced Friday.
Brian Hannon, 30, received the maximum sentence the court could give, equaling three years and two months in prison before possibility of parole. This sentence came despite admissions he made during his plea hearing, which, had they been made earlier, would likely have earned him much more time.
Hannon was first charged after he was caught on camera touching the genitals of a child he was babysitting. In the process of pleading guilty to this act, he disclosed additional information, saying that he made oral-gential contact with the victim on anothter occasion — a first-degree CSC felony, which carries a minimum sentence of 25 years in prison.
Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart explained that, even with the plea disclosure, the court was unable to retroactively rearrange the charges against Hannon to reflect his new admission. Hannon was protected by his original guilty plea to non-penetrative conduct. Only a victim’s statement or further evidence of penetration would allow for new charges.
Sentencing guidelines for second-degree CSC are anywhere between 19 months and 38 months.
“We extensively researched it and could not find any law, case law, or statute that would allow us to use that (statement) against him,” said Prosecuting Attorney Scott Koerner. “The victim did not disclose that penetration … if we did have that, we could still go forward. We cannot use the plea against him.”
While Hannon’s period of obligatory incarceration for CSC-2 is much lower than that of a CSC-1 charge, he could be held for up to 15 years if he is not granted parole after he becomes eligible. Additionally was ordered to pay financial obligations, equaling $1,052 and is required to register as a sex offender and will be subject to lifelong electronic monitoring.
During sentencing, the victim’s mother addressed the court, explaining how she hired Hannon through a recommended online marketplace for care giving called Care.com. While she was hesitant about having a man watch her children at first, she decided to interview Hannon after reading on his profile that he was a Christian and a kindergarten teacher.
She continued, saying he had positive references from other families whom he babysat for, was patient with her children, was always on time, would give her children gifts, and that her children “never had anything negative to say about Brian” and they always seemed to have fun when he was around.
“Looking back, I know (now) that Brian was grooming my children,” the victim’s mother said. “He was buying gifts and letting them use his iPad in order to gain trust, and manipulate and sexually abuse them.”
Since the abuse, the victim has experienced night terrors and is in therapy, the mother said. “I believe he deserves the maximum sentence for what he has done.”
The Argus-Press does not typically identify victims of sexual assault.
Two foster parents also spoke before sentencing, saying they also hired Hannon to babysit their three children, even having him go through a background check per state regulations.
“One of the reasons why we found his profile on Care.com compelling was because of his experience in early childhood development,” the woman said. “I too was hesitant about a male babysitter, but I’m also a feminist and didn’t want to discriminate on the basis of gender.”
The couple said they do not know if their children were abused by the defendant. Other parents were present in the courtroom whose children were exposed to Hannon.
“There are families out there that have used him because he is advertised so extensively throughout social media…there’s a victim group on Facebook that was created by one of the other sets of parents here that has 124 members in it,” the foster mother said. “He has been a youth group leader, a preschool teacher, a kindergarten teacher — everything in his life has been geared towards gaining access to children and I think that’s by no mistake.”
Each of the parents was emotional as they shared their experiences.
Defense Attorney Brendon Basiga said Hannon was also a victim of sexual abuse in the past and is beyond “sorrowful” for his actions. He added that his client was cooperative with law enforcement.
“If there is any other victims out there, I encourage them to come forward,” Koerner said. “Unfortunately, in this case, this defendant brainwashed the young victim, we didn’t have a disclosure, we only had what (Hannon) said in court. The victim said, ‘I have a secret and I’m not telling.’ I take issue with Mr. Basiga’s statement that (Hannon) was cooperative. He told police that he inappropriately touched the victim once and that was it. If he would have told the truth like he did at his plea, we wouldn’t be sitting here today — we’d have a completely different circumstance.”
Koerner said again in a later statement that he encourages any potential victims who have had contact with the defendant to come forward, as they have professionals who can forensically interview children.
“This doesn’t end the story if there are other victims,” he said. “He can be prosecuted for multiple victims, not just this one, if they exist.”
In his statement to the court, Hannon apologized and said the gifts he brought were “sincere” and he never intended to groom the children.
He also asked to continue rehabilitation therapy while serving time in prison.
“The disclosure you made this past July warrants 25 years, not just over 25 months, and I’m not sure that that’s justice,” Stewart said. He thanked the parents for speaking to the court, and apologized that they would leave with a feeling that justice had not been done; he assured Hannon would receive the maximum sentence possible.
