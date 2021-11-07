Editor’s note: This story originally was published Friday with the incorrect date.
CORUNNA — The 126th Michigan Army National Guard Band will perform at 2 p.m. today at the McCurdy Park Community Center.
“It is our honor to have Francis ‘Bus’ Spaniola as the master of the ceremony,” Musicale President Susan Rigoulot said in a press release. “Mr. Spaniola served in the Michigan House of Representatives longer than any other Democrat or Republican in Michigan history and was a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army.”
There is no cost for this performance, donations are accepted. Masks are required regardless of vaccination status.
The band will perform patriotic music in honor of Veterans Day, which is Nov. 11. The 12-member band provides musical support to strengthen the ties between the Army and civilian populations at home and abroad.
Known as The Governor’s Own, the band is assigned to the Michigan National Guard Headquarters in Lansing and is stationed at the Grand Valley Armory in Grand Rapids.
The band has three missions: Serve the military for ceremonies and parades and entertain troops at the pleasure of our adjutant general and governor; perform for civilian events in Michigan; and train for military service.
For more than 50 years, the 126th Army Band has performed throughout Michigan and the world.
