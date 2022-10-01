The Argus-Press
CORUNNA — An Owosso man pleaded guilty to stealing chainsaws and leaf blowers from Gilbert’s Hardware in order to support his heroin addiction.
Keiton Woolum pleaded guilty to two counts of receiving/concealing stolen property (more than $1,000) and one count of first-degree retail fraud, stemming from incidents in which he walked out of Gilbert’s with the items in May and June.
Woolum admitted that he stole the equipment in hopes of later selling it to obtain money for drugs.
“I was arrested on Main Street in front of Gilbert’s in my vehicle,” Woolum confessed. “It was an Echo chainsaw and Milwaukee leaf blowers, I believe. They were in my possession at the time… I walked in to buy a tape measure and when I walked out, I was arrested… I was in the middle of a heroin addiction. (It was) to feed my addiction.”
Two counts of second-degree retail fraud were dismissed as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors. Sentencing guidelines were estimated at 10 to 28 months, but Woolum’s status as a “habitual offender” (this was his second offense) could increase that estimate.
Woolum will also be required to pay $6,600 in restitution, half of which will be due at sentencing. He has already paid approximately $2,100 toward that amount.
Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart accepted Woolum’s plea and told Woolum he would be considered for the county’s Drug Court program. If Woolum is accepted into the program and successfully completes it, the felony charges would be reduced to misdemeanors.
Woolum was initially charged June 2 with the felony counts, and was arraigned before Magistrate Mike Herendeen; he pleaded not guilty at the time and the Shiawassee County Public Defender’s Office was appointed as defense counsel. Court records do not list a bond amount, or if Woolum was released before Thursday’s hearing.
Stewart set sentencing for 8:30 a.m., Oct. 28, before revoking bond until that date.
Woolum has a prior felony conviction for fleeing/eluding a police officer in Genesee County in Sept. 2020.
According to online district court records, Woolum has a pending second-degree retail fraud misdemeanor charge.
