OVID — A report into alleged violations by city staff that has cost Ovid several thousand dollars to date will remain unseen by all but city council members for now.
The report, by the Lansing-based Thrun Law Firm, was the subject of a 90-minute closed session in the middle of Monday’s council meeting. The session was so contentious at times as to be clearly heard outside a locked council room door.
Council members have declined all comment on the precise nature of the report, including whether or not it is a follow-up to a Michigan State Police investigation earlier this year of alleged improprieties in the city’s Public Works Department.
The Argus-Press previously reported that Department of Public Works Supervisor Rich Simpson had been investigated for taking metal identifiable as city property to a local scrap yard — Ovid Iron and Metal.
This practice, occurring over a period from May 2018 through July 2022, ended with payment for the metal being made out directly to Simpson in a total amount of more than $1,800, per a check register kept in city records.
Per state law, funds derived from the sale of city property are required to be made out to the city and deposited into the city treasury.
According to city billing records, Thrun has billed the city nearly $6,000 thus far for its report. The law firm declined comment, deferring to the council.
Ovid Mayor Pro Tem Mary Perrien said that Mayor William Lasher was the only member of the council to see the report prior to Monday’s meeting. She was the lone “no” vote to enter into closed session to discuss the report.
A Freedom of Information Act request filed by the Argus-Press on May 9 was answered Tuesday with an eight-page document with every page redacted as an assertion of “attorney-client privilege.”
The only other item on Monday’s agenda was a request to approve the issuance of revenue bonds for an upcoming municipal project. The vote in favor was unanimous.
