$100K check presented to SCF

Lebowsky Center board members gathered Tuesday at the theater along with new executive director Kelleigh Tanton, retiring executive director Kathy Brooks and Shiawassee County Foundation director Kim Renwick (all holding check). The theater presented a check for $100,300 to the foundation to begin an endowment.

 Courtesy Photo

OWOSSO — There were no plot twists in Tuesday’s gathering at the Lebowsky Center.

Taking center stage was the presentation of a $100,300 check to the Shiawassee Community Foundation for the start of an endowment fund. The fund will be administered by the SCF, anyone may donate to it and it will earn interest.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.