$100K check presented to SCF

OWOSSO — There were no plot twists in Tuesday’s gathering at the Lebowsky Center.
Taking center stage was the presentation of a $100,300 check to the Shiawassee Community Foundation for the start of an endowment fund. The fund will be administered by the SCF, anyone may donate to it and it will earn interest.
Lebowsky executive director Kelleigh Tanton said gifts may still be made directly to the theater. “It depends on what you want your donation to go to,” she added, whether it’s a general purpose gift or something specific.
The six-figure sum came from an accumulation of gifts, including contributions from each person on the theater’s 13-member board. There were also five or six high-dollar donations from persons who preferred to remain anonymous.
The theater can choose to receive an annual disbursement of the interest earned by the fund, which is formally known as a designated charitable agency fund. It’s something the theater has opened for itself “to be sustainable for thefuture,” SCF executive director Kim Renwick said.
Any interest earned may also be reinvested in the fund if there is not an immediate need.
“It depends on what is happening in the economy,” Renwick said.
Gifts may be made to the endowment or directly to the theater through the theater’s web site at lebowskycenter.com The season’s opening musical, “Kinky Boots,” will be presented for two weekends beginning Sept. 9. Tickets are now on sale online at lebowskycenter.com and in the box office.
