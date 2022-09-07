County logo

CORUNNA — Shiawassee County has denied a Freedom of Information Act request related to an alleged physical altercation between a deputy and a man being booked into the jail, claiming the video could compromise the facility’s safety — despite there already being numerous, publicly-available videos of the interior of the jail on YouTube.

The Argus-Press submitted a FOIA request to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office seeking video footage of the booking area at the Shiawassee County Jail from approximately 10:17 p.m. Jan. 7. The request was seeking video of an alleged physical altercation between a deputy and a man being booked into the jail for felony malicious destruction of fire or police property, as well as reports related to the incident. Also part of the request were any personnel records of the deputy which would have included any disciplinary action taken as a result of the alleged altercation.

