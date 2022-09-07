CORUNNA — Shiawassee County has denied a Freedom of Information Act request related to an alleged physical altercation between a deputy and a man being booked into the jail, claiming the video could compromise the facility’s safety — despite there already being numerous, publicly-available videos of the interior of the jail on YouTube.
The Argus-Press submitted a FOIA request to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office seeking video footage of the booking area at the Shiawassee County Jail from approximately 10:17 p.m. Jan. 7. The request was seeking video of an alleged physical altercation between a deputy and a man being booked into the jail for felony malicious destruction of fire or police property, as well as reports related to the incident. Also part of the request were any personnel records of the deputy which would have included any disciplinary action taken as a result of the alleged altercation.
However, the FOIA for video footage was denied, with the justification being that “the responsive records are exempt from disclosure pursuant to MCL 15.243(1)(c) as records that would prejudice a public body’s ability to maintain the physical security of custodial or penal institutions occupied by persons arrested or convicted of a crime or admitted because of a mental disability.”
The sheriff’s office allowed various news media to record video of the interior of the jail in the run-up to the 2019 vote on a millage for a new jail, which are publicly available on YouTube. Additionally, the sheriff’s office periodically hosts the “Inside View” program for at-risk youth to see the inside of the jail, and allowed a local Facebook blogger to record video of the tour.
When these videos were mentioned in an email to Shiawassee County Coordinator Brian Boggs, who also handles FOIA requests for the county, he said the denial stands.
“These FOIAs are written and prepared by corporate counsel with their review of the statute,” Boggs said in an email. “The (denial) letter articulates an appeal process if you feel you are being treated unfairly. In that process, you will be able to present your case to the (Shiawassee) Board of Commissioners and then Braun Kendrick would present theirs.”
The personnel records FOIA was denied because “the records (you) requested would disclose personnel records of the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office.”
According to Michigan FOIA laws, personnel records are exempt from disclosure, unless the public interest in disclosure outweighs the public interest in non-disclosure.
The FOIA response from the county denied the request — but did not state the records do not exist.
The Owosso man who was being arrested and was allegedly part of the physical altercation with the deputy was eventually booked into the jail, where he was lodged until Jan. 20, when he pleaded guilty to a reduced misdemeanor charge of malicious destruction of personal property. He was fined $200 and sentenced to time served (14 days), according to online district court records.
The Argus-Press has been unable to contact the man, as he is listed as homeless. The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
