OWOSSO — More than $120,000 was raised by as part of Giving Tuesday, the Shiawassee Community Foundation reported.
Giving Tuesday took place on Nov. 30, 2021, with 23 local non-profits running campaigns to raise funds to help keep programs going.
A total of 299 people gave $123,627, exceeding the goal of $100,000.
The SCF also reported that the campaign exceeded its goal of 100 volunteer hours, with a total of 660 hours, thanks in part to a community mobile food distribution hosted by the Shiawassee Family YMCA; a “Stuff the Bus” event by the Shiawassee Hunger Network; and several Shiawassee SPark events hosted by the United Way of Genesee County.
More than 170 familes were served and 21,041 pounds of food were distributed at these events. In addition, more than 440 “Service-in-a-Box” projects were completed for local charities through the United Way.
Other events included a 10 for $10 sale at the Laingsburg Clothesline, which provides free clothing to families in need in the county. The Clothesline also received $750 in clothing donation.
Non-monetary gains from the campaign included 194 potential new volunteers; 550 pounds of pet food; numerous pet toys to the Shiawassee Humane Society; funding for 400 children to attend field trips to DeVries Nature Conservancy; and large donations of toys, clothes, personal needs items, snacks and cleaning supplies to SafeCenter and Voices for Children of Shiawassee County.
The non-profits that participated in the campaign were: The American Red Cross; the Arc of Mid-Michigan; Catholic Charities of Shiawassee and Genesee counties; The Cook Family Foundation; Devries Nature Conservancy; Durand Union Station; Fridgebot Foundation; Friends of the Shiawassee River; Girls on the Run Mid-Michigan; Great Lakes Bay Health; Great Start Collaborative; Laingsburg Clothesline; the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts; Owosso Musicale; Pregnancy Resource Center; Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee; SafeCenter; SCF; Shiawassee Council on Aging; Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership; Shiawassee Family YMCA; Shiawassee Hope; Shiawassee Humane Society; Shiawassee Hunger Network; Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce; United Way; and the Voices for Children Advocacy Center.
Anyone interested in participating in the 2022 event should contact the SCF at (989) 725-1093.
