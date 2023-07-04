OWOSSO — Twelve minutes after Owosso Mayor Robert Teich Jr. called Monday’s regular Owosso City Council meeting to order, he ended it with a bang of the gavel signaling adjournment.
For a bit of perspective, American swimmer Katie Ledecky won the inaugural 1,500-meter freestyle race at the most recent summer Olympics in 15:37.34. Monday’s meeting was nearly four minutes shorter.
While Monday’s meeting did not set an Owosso record for brevity — Owosso City Clerk Amy Kirkland said former Mayor Chris Eveleth once ran a meeting lasting under two minutes — it was easily the shortest of Teich’s term, and contained no business items.
Council did approve five consent agenda items, including one formalizing the return of the “Moonlight Market” to Curwood Castle Park on Aug. 10 from 4 to 8 p.m.
The first Moonlight Market was held in 2015 by the Owosso Farmers Market. Unlike the typical Saturday morning Exchange Street gatherings, this event takes place during evening hours on a Thursday, and requires the closure of Curwood Castle Drive from M-52 to Bradley Street.
Tracey Peltier, manager of the market in 2015, touted the event as a unique experience at the time.
“We want to ask people, where else but Owosso could you stroll through these unique, historic buildings on the river, take in the Shiawassee Arts Center, and get some shopping done at the farmers market?” she said. “Night markets are becoming a trend in our field because people crave a different experience and we think this will certainly be a different experience than what they’re used to seeing from us.”
According to the application from Josepine Brown — the market’s manager since the start of the 2022 season — the annual event is “highly anticipated” and draws over 3,000 shoppers every year.
Per information provided by the city, the Curwood Castle road closure will be from 2 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 10. Vendors can begin setup at 1:30 p.m., and must have setup completed by 3:30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.