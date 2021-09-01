CORUNNA — Shiawassee County’s treatment courts have helped many participants to improve their lives — and saved county taxpayers a lot of money.
Judge Matthew Stewart is also quick to point out that the various treatment courts — which began with the inception of Drug Court in 2016 and also include Mental Health Court, FLYTEE Court and Veterans Court — enjoy widespread support from the community.
“We have got an incredible staff,” Stewart said. “Our Drug Court graduates … have had a zero percent recidivism rate. That is amazing. That’s reflective of the treatment, the people, our stakeholders, our partners. It’s amazing.”
Liz Pearson, one of the specialty court administrators, said since 2016 the courts have saved over $1.3 million in incarceration costs.
She added that a “Day 1” participant is a drastically different person than the person who eventually graduates from the treatment courts, and staff form emotional bonds with participants.
“Right before Judge (Stewart) took the bench for the last hearing we did, I received an email from a mom,” Pearson said. “She was ill. She wanted to reach out and ask if we could praise her son for all of his hard work when she wasn’t feeling well. You get to the part where you help these people, and you struggle with them, and watch people be incarcerated. It’s really tough. But to get that encouragement from a mom, it was really perfect. Those little moments, you see them see themselves succeed. That’s the best part for me.”
Stewart echoed Pearson’s sentiments, pointing to participants repairing relationships with friends and family.
“They almost always say that they’re free,” Stewart said. “They’re free from substance use, they have recovery. Bridges that they thought were burned are repaired. Bridges with family and friends, other acquaintances they thought they destroyed. I tell them time and time again: You haven’t lost these relationships. They’re just waiting for you. They’re waiting for you to come home.”
Sari Colbry, a treatment court administrator, said “little wins” in participants’ course of treatment are what make all the staff’s hard work worthwhile.
“Graduation is wonderful,” Colbry said. “I love graduations. I’m always the one crying the hardest. But it’s the little wins … when people get into school, or they pass a GED. When they get their first job, get their first raise. When they get their first apartment by themselves. When they get their driver’s license. Those little things, to watch them feel empowered. Their self-image changes. They’re no longer saying, ‘I’m a felon and an addict.’ Now they’re an employee, a student, a parent. I love that transformation. For them to see it, I love it.”
Stewart also added that 66th District Court, which handles less-severe misdemeanors, will also be adding its own treatment options. That will also save taxpayer funds, he said.
The Shiawassee County Jail is planning on rolling out a new procedure during the booking process that identifies veterans for possible admittance into Veterans Court.
Typically, in treatment court cases a defendant is facing a substantial jail or even prison term, but if the judge determines they are non-violent and not a threat to public safety, they may be sentenced through specialty court. Participants can have a status of “accolades,” meaning they are doing well in the program. They can be “sanctioned,” which means a participant can be given a “course correction,” including community service, a jail term or even termination from the program.
Depending on each individual’s circumstances, court participants may be subject to daily drug testing, weekly meetings with judges, regular participation in Narcotics Anonymous meetings and other stipulations.
