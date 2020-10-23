CORUNNA — Board discussion over allegedly inappropriate meeting per diem was minimal Thursday, with Commissioner Marlene Webster using the public comment portion of the proceedings to reaffirm her request that a written policy be established to create consistency for the entire board and cap potential costs to the county.
Webster, R-District 1, has accused fellow board members of misapplying board resolutions regarding per diems and claiming additional unapproved funds, noting a 2019 board resolution that increased per diem rates specifically excluded commissioners. Nonetheless, she claims the wording of the resolution was changed to include commissioners when that allegedly wasn’t the intent of the original motion.
In a Facebook post Sunday, Webster said she found “inconsistencies” in billing invoices, including “different fees for similar meetings, charges for meetings with department heads and other officials, which are not part of our approved meetings list, and commissioners billing the county for attending township meetings outside their district.”
The accusations sparked a heated discussion at Wednesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting, a discussion that was ultimately gaveled to a close by committee Chairman Brandon Marks, R-District 4.
In his opening remarks Thursday, board Chairman Jeremy Root, R-District 5, informed commissioners the meeting per diems would not be discussed during the regular board session.
“As we discussed yesterday, it got heated, it got out of control,” Root said. “It’s not going to happen again. We’ve had it enough, it’s been in the paper enough, obviously individuals have their opinions.”
Webster, speaking during the final public comment portion of Thursday’s meeting, claimed that, in addition to approved county meetings, some commissioners are submitting other types of events for reimbursement, including phone calls, one-on-one meetings with department heads and township meetings outside of their designated district.
“Sometimes commissioners charge $25 for these, sometimes $50, sometimes $65,” Webster said. “All of us do all of those things, not all of us bill the county for them. If all of these events are to be paid per diem, what is the $10,000 to $11,000 annual salary for? It is because of these discrepancies that I believe we need a written policy to create consistency for the entire board and to cap potential costs.”
“My calculations show that if we each received all of those per diems for the approved meetings, plus our annual salary, our compensation package would fall between $15,000 to $17,500, putting Shiawassee County commissioners at the higher end of comparable county compensation,” Webster said. “I think in order to cap the costs, we need to have a policy in writing so that we understand that we’re all charging the same thing.”
“We had a financial adviser, we paid somebody thousands and thousands of dollars and went through all the department heads, commissioners pay and whatever went on and he’s an expert,” Commissioner Gary Holzhausen, R-District 3, said. “Now we got Marlene Webster, she thinks she’s an expert. She’s only been here a short time, she thinks she’s an expert on everything that goes on in the county and I think it’s completely out of line.”
Root acknowledged commissioners stand to make more with meeting per diems in place, though he did not believe the amount to be out of line.
“There were counties that make $19,000 and $20,000 in our wage study, and there’s counties that make $13,000, $14,000 with base, plus meetings,” Root said, “so it’s hard to say that statement, you believe it puts us at the higher end, you don’t know what they’re billing for meetings so it’s hard to say.”
“Well I asked them,” Webster responded, “but we weren’t going to have discussion so this probably should stop.”
On Dec. 9, 2019, the Shiawassee County Finance and Administration Committee passed a motion that increased the per diem rate appointed board and committee members could charge for attending various meetings.
That motion passed after Root said the resolution did not apply to commissioner meetings, according to meeting minutes and transcripts. Root said during discussion of the motion that the changes would only apply to committee meetings and not county board meetings. The move was made to attract citizens to serve on various boards, according to Root, since there was a lack of interest among residents at the time to do so.
The language of resolution 19-12-17 is not consistent with the language of those minutes and transcripts, and reads: “Now therefore be it resolved that the base pay for county boards, commissions and committees be established at $50 for in-county meetings, $65 for out-of-county meetings or meetings lasting longer than four hours, and $75 for Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals meetings, effective Jan. 1, 2020, except that this action shall not apply to Board of Commissioner meetings until Jan. 1, 2021.”
Since January, weeks after the resolution was adopted, several county commissioners have increased the number of meetings they have attended and have been billing per diem for attending those meetings. Charges by other commissioners have been similar to past years or have gone down.
Sessions for which commissioners billed include county leadership, township and inter-departmental meetings, according to invoices. Some one-on-one appointments with vendors or constituents, meetings with department heads, and meetings with volunteers have also been submitted for billing by commissioners. These types of meetings should not be billable until 2021, according to resolution 19-12-17.
During Wednesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting, Root stood behind the commissioners’ charges, noting that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, several important matters have emerged that have prompted meetings that otherwise would not occur in a given year. He also said it’s not uncommon for commissioners to attend meetings outside of their district, because of the various other committees they sit on. He cited Commissioner Dan McMaster’s role on the planning commission as an example.
Root said the county’s bylaws allow commissioners to charge $25 for meetings of committees on which they sit, such as the Finance and Administration Committee and Public Safety and Courts Committee. Committee of the Whole meetings are also a $25 charge, while full board meetings are $45, according to Root.
Commissioners often attend other meetings outside their districts to either offer expertise or to gain information.
So far in 2020, McMaster, R-District 2, has submitted expense reports for meetings totaling $3,425. In 2019, Commissioner Cindy Garber, R-District 6, billed the county $5,515, and $4,270 so far in 2020. Commissioner John Plowman, R-District 7, billed the county $4,475 in 2019 and $4,510 this year.
In 2018, Holzhausen submitted billing for $2,055. In 2019, that increased to $2,260, and in 2020 $3,675.
Root billed the county for $7,030 in 2018, $5,390 in 2019, and $3,140 in 2020. Expense vouchers for Marks have gone down, from $4,205 in 2018 to $3,915 in 2019. In 2020, he has billed the county $2,550 for meetings, including nine board meetings ($45 each).
Webster billed the county for $3,195 for meetings in 2019. Her invoices for 2020 have totaled $1,915 to date, according to documents submitted Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.