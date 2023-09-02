OVID — Those who keep a social calendar will want to have Saturday, Sept. 23 circled in bright red ink.
That’s when the Shiawassee Arts Center is hosting its fall fundraising dinner from 5 to 8:30 p.m.
By DAWN PARKER
Argus-Press Staff Writer
OVID — Those who keep a social calendar will want to have Saturday, Sept. 23 circled in bright red ink.
That’s when the Shiawassee Arts Center is hosting its fall fundraising dinner from 5 to 8:30 p.m.
SAC board member Steve Teich dubbed the event “the party of the year.”
“This will be the party everyone needs to be seen at,” he said.
The night’s theme? “Equinox Murder Mystery.” The venue? The home (and back yard) of SAC patron Patrick Lombardi.
Built in 1890, Lombardi’s 400 W. High St., Ovid, abode is an appropriately “Knives Out” jumble of autumnal colors, nooks and crannies. Lombardi has lived in the evocative dwelling for 38 years, meticulously restoring it all the while.
Lombardi will be giving fundraiser attendees tours of the structure ahead of the night’s murder mystery game, which will be held within.
“It’s amazing what he is doing for us,” SAC Executive Director Piper Brewer said of Lombardi.
The mystery is being put on by a theater company from Grand Rapids, according to Brewer. Four professional actors will choose between eight and 12 dinner guests to flesh out the action. The murder “victim” will be one of the four actors.
Before that, however, there be an ample buffet set up in a 40-foot-by-40-foot outdoor marquee. The food will be provided by Country Spice Catering of Ovid, with choices of chicken or pork entrées, vegetable and potato sides and cheesecake for dessert.
In addition to the evening’s helpings of food and fun, there will be more than 60 silent auction items will be open for bidding throughout the evening in Lombardi’s “carriage house.” Items up for bidding will include works of art in various media. Brewer said more auction items are arriving daily. Proceeds will go to support the arts center.
Additional sponsors are still being sought for the event, with sponsorship levels ranging from $500 to $5,000. Each level has a selection of perks, including tickets to the event. If anyone cannot attend the event but would like to make a donation, they should contact the SAC at (989) 723-8454.
Tickets — $100 per person and capped at 150 — may be ordered online at sac@shiawasseearts.org or by calling the center. Ticket sales will end Sept. 16.
