CORUNNA — A proposed county employee buyout resolution that would provide eligible county employees with a cash payment in exchange for retirement will go before the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners for final approval during tonight’s full board meeting.
The employee buyout resolution was unanimously advanced Wednesday during the county board’s Committee of the Whole session. The matter will be put to a final vote at 5 p.m. inside the Surbeck Building.
“As we approach some fiscal uncertainty and (given) the fact that we need to reduce our budget just because of the way Shiawassee County has been operating the last several years, it’s prudent to offer some of the older employees who are under various plans, various legacy costs and contributions an incentive to retire,” County Coordinator Brian Boggs said during Monday’s committee meeting, noting the buyout, if approved, would be offered to county employees whom are already eligible to retire.
Full-time employees participating in the buyout would receive a $15,000 cash payment, according to Boggs. County employees working between 20 to 40 hours per week would receive a pro-rated cash payment based upon their number of hours worked, with employees working 20 hours per week receiving a cash payment of $7,500.
Commissioner Dan McMaster, R-District 2, said he’s been approached by numerous employees who are not yet eligible for retirement, but are on the bubble. He questioned whether or not the program could or would be applied to them.
“I think we have to look at this on a case-by-case basis,” Boggs said. “They could apply for it. They’re not eligible to draw their retirement until they’re 60, so if they left at 591/2 and retired, they’re going to either have no income or they’re going to have to go find something to do until they turn 60 and they’re eligible to start drawing, but that is their choice.”
Boggs added that employees approved for the buyout — regardless of age — would receive their full cash payment either in December or through two partial installments in December and January 20201, depending on the county’s savings from the WorkShare program.
Boggs said the overall goal of the buyout program is to provide eligible employees that are vested in the Municipal Employee Retirement System (MERS) an incentive to retire.
“These employees are more expensive and have substantial legacy costs associated with them,” Boggs said. “Most of these employees would not be replaced and those that would be replaced would not be a part of MERS. This will assist the county in reaching its 15 percent budget reduction goal (across all departments for 2021).”
The buyout would also allow county departments — namely the sheriff’s department — to maintain the bulk of their existing operations, according to Boggs.
“Right now, if no (eligible sheriff’s department employees) retired and we cut the 15 percent to make the budget work; road patrol would disappear for the evenings next year,” Boggs said. “However, with this (buyout), with those (eligible) guys retiring, even though we lose a lot of experience, we will be able to hire individuals that will be closed out of MERS. We’ll be able to end their legacy costs and still theoretically keep night patrol going into 2020-21.”
