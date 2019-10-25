Area farmers see hit from weather, tariffs

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — “The worst in my lifetime, never have I seen this” is how area farmer Martin Krhovsky describes this year.
Krhovsky has been farming corn, wheat and soybeans on about 1,500 acres in the Corunna area for about 45 years.
His complaints echo those of farmers across the state and Shiawassee County who have had a poor or delayed harvests caused mainly by bad weather during the season.
Add in the financial hit they are taking from tariffs and farmers have been struggling.
Jim Zook, the executive director of the Michigan Corn Growers Association, said in the spring there was too much rain and it delayed planting for three to four weeks for most farmers.
Krhovsky, for instance, said he was unable to plant a lot of his planned corn and soybeans because of the rain.
“Approximately 60 percent of our ground never got planted this spring. There are acres and acres of land in Shiawassee County that didn’t get planted,” he said.
Many farmers statewide experienced the same thing.
“Across the state, we know that 25 to 30 percent of the soybean crop that was intended to be planted was not planted,” said Mark Seamon, a research coordinator with the Michigan Soybean Association. “Those that did get planted, it was in some pretty challenging conditions, they were planted later and in a lot of cases where the soil conditions weren’t good.”
He said besides the rain, the temperature had a negative impact on yields this year.
“In the spring, the cool conditions slowed down evaporation and drying of the soil and, in the late summer, it was too hot so you have the worst of both extremes,” Seamon said.
Samantha Krhovsky is a seed sales representative for Bayer CropScience, a company that hybridizes seeds that are meant to thrive in harsh conditions. According to her, parts of July and August saw excessive heat and a lack of rain.
The lack of rain and heat made pollination difficult in July and stressed plants.
Now that harvest time is here, there is too much rain, which is slowing down corn drying in the fields. If corn is above a 15-percent moisture content, farmers will have to pay to have it dried, adding to costs.
She said with the late planting, many farmers swapped out seeds for others that mature earlier so they could still plant and salvage a harvest.
“Corn typically matures at about 105 days. We had a lot of farmers who were buying seeds for corn that matures at 90 days to try to make up for the delay,” Samantha Krhovsky said.
Even with the different seeds, it wasn’t enough for many to overcome the bad conditions.
On top of the bad weather, there is another thing adding to the pain area farmers are feeling this harvest, season: Tariffs that have been placed on soybeans as a result of President Donald Trump’s trade war with China.
Seamon said that last year there was an excess of soybeans on the market, leading to a “carryover.” The extra supply from last year and the tariffs have reduced the price of soybeans significantly.
“Before the tariffs, we had soybeans valued at about $10 a bushel and now they are at about $8,” he said.
In 2018, Michigan had about 2.3 million acres of soybeans planted. This year there were about 1.75 million. That comes out to about 75 million bushels, a decrease from about 110 million in 2018 and translates to the overall value of the crop being down to $750 million from $1 billion in 2018.
Zook is anticipating a significant reduction in the amount of corn produced this year, as well. He said there were about 25 percent less corn acres planted this year compared to last. For 2019, he expects the state to produce about 255 million bushels of corn compared to 297 million in 2018. Zook said with the ripple effects that could translate to a $1 billion loss for Michigan’s economy.
Martin Krhovsky said crop insurance will help with the losses, but it doesn’t cover everything.
Zook advised that in addition to taking out crop insurance for the season, farmers need to be ready so when that small window of opportunity hits they can take it.
“They need to have all their seed and fertilizer, and equipment ready so when we get those perfect conditions they are ready to start planting. Besides being ready for weather variability farmers can also look in to surface drainage. They shouldn’t be allowing ponding in fields and should use tile drainage to get rid of excessive moisture,” he said.
