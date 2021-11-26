SOUTHERN TREK
Flocks of sandhill cranes, geese and swans have been taking advantage of area corn stubble fields in recent weeks to rest up as they head south for the winter. These birds were among hundreds along Allan Road in Shiawassee County earlier this week. Cranes, which spend the summer in the northern U.S. and Canada, fly south to the Gulf Coast and Southwest each winter.
Argus-Press Photo
Daniel R. Basso
