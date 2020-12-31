YEAR IN REVIEW: St. Paul School moves to new facility amid COVID

OWOSSO — The Bluewaves of St. Paul have been getting settled in at their new home at 811 E. Oliver St., officials said in their year-end report.
“We were happy to have the Chamber of Commerce join us for our opening day tradition of ‘prayer around the flagpole,’ and assist us in a ribbon-cutting ceremony,” school officials said. “We are enjoying our new building and especially appreciate the benefits of being all on one level.”
The Catholic school returned to face-to-face instruction after implementing many protocols to ensure staff and students could teach and learn safely.
While some activities are curtailed, that has not stopped staff from providing opportunities for students to grow and contribute to their community.
Each month the student council sponsors a casual for a cause day, during which students can pay $1 to wear casual clothes. So far this year donations have gone to St. Paul Catholic Church, Herbert-Herman Cancer Center and the parish giving tree,.
Donations to the cancer center, as well as the giving tree were offered through a pink out in whch students paid $1 to wear pink, and Extravaganza Day, in which students paid $1 for each of up to five fun items to wear, such as hats, pajamas, mismatched items, etc.
Students raised almost $250 to purchase gifts for the parish giving tree in December.
An annual food drive in October for the Michigan-Michigan State football game saw students bring in more than 300 items for the Homeless Angels Food bank.
October also brought a “Trunk-or-Treat” parking lot activity with a pumpkin decorating contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.