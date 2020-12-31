OWOSSO — The past year was full of challenges and changes for the Shiawassee District Library and its branches in Owosso and Durand.
The year started with several programs during the winter months. Children’s story hours were held at the Owosso branch. The Durand branch book discussion group met in the library in January and February.
Mollie Shay of Miss Mallie’s Sweets and Treats taught a hands-on class to make chocolate snacks and desserts. Children’s craft programs were conducted at both branches.
Due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, both branches closed to the public in March, but the library board and staff worked to ensure the community still had access to services. Contactless curbside service was offered and customers borrowed books, movies and more. To help parents keep children occupied during the shutdown, craft kits were also distributed. Library materials previously checked out were renewed to prevent overdue fines from accumulating.
Just a short time later in March, the branches closed completely. To allow new patrons access to the library’s e-books and digital magazines, a system for residents to sign up online for a library card was offered. SDL card holders were still able to use the Libby and RB Digital Services apps to read books and magazines online. Both branches continued to offer wifi that could be used outside the buildings and the drop boxes also remained open for customers to return their library items.
Both branches reopened gradually in June with curbside service only. Customers were welcomed back into the buildings in July with safety measures implemented to protect the public and library staff. The measures are still in place and include sanitizing computers and desk surfaces after use by the public, masks worn by staff and public, limits on numbers of visitors at each branch and social distancing.
Books and other items are quarantined before being returned to the shelves.
Children’s services continued to encourage children to read and use the library throughout 2020. Story hours, craft programs, and a family movie night were held at the beginning of the year. Beginning in early July, summer reading programs were conducted but with a shorter format from previous years. Because in person special programs weren’t available, online programs including Acting Up Theater, Doug Scheer’s science fun, and Joel Tacey’s magic show took place on Zoom and Facebook live. Both branches have offered take-home craft kits for children since reopening in the summer.
The project to remodel the children’s library at the Owosso branch began in August. Because of the extent of the work and asbestos removal, the children’s library closed for two weeks. The remodeling included new carpeting and laminate flooring, painting, and moving the bookshelves. The new color scheme is colorful and bright, and children’s librarian Natalie Young invites children and their families to stop by and see how inviting the room is.
Director Steven Flayer retired Nov. 30 after serving almost 13 years at the library. During his time as director a new circulation system was installed with customer-friendly features, including the ability to renew items and place automatic reserves on books by favorite authors. Flayer helped to establish the Historic Shiawassee organization which includes local museums and libraries in the county. Many materials in the library’s collection were preserved and digitized including The Argus-Press, The Durand Express, Durand and Owosso high school yearbooks, and Curwood and local history materials.
In November, Assistant Director Margaret Bentley was appointed by the library board to serve as interim library director until a fulltime director is hired.
More than 75,000 books, movies, books on CD, and more are available within the Owosso and Durand branches for SDL card holders to borrow and use. The collections are updated each year with more than 3,500 new items purchased in 2020. The Owosso branch subscribes to nine newspapers and 90 magazines, and the Durand branch subscribes to five newspapers and more than 40 magazines.
For customers who prefer to use the library’s downloadable e-books and e-magazines, the Libby app gives them access to 16,000 e-books and 2,500 audio books. SDL card-holders can also pick from hundreds of digital magazine titles with RB Digital Services.
In 2020, library card-holders borrowed 40,000 items from the library with a savings value of more than $600,000 dollars. Customers also borrowed more than 1,900 books, movies and more through MelCat, the statewide system for Michigan residents to borrow materials from libraries throughout the state.
The Shiawassee District Library board includes representatives from all of the participating municipalities. Current board officers include President Robin Fredrick, Durand; Vice President Cindy Garber, Bennington Township; Secretary Robert Teich Jr., Owosso; and Treasurer Elaine Kuchar, Rush Township. Other trustees include Sarah Pettit, Durand; and Jamie Semans, Owosso.
Joan Aue of Owosso Township resigned in November, and Carol Schaefer was appointed as her replacement. Rosemary Schultz’s term on the board expired Dec. 31.
More information on programs and special events as well as links to the library’s catalog can be found on the library’s website at sdl.lib.mi.us or on Facebook.
