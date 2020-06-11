CALEDONIA TWP. — The Arc Mid-Michigan is collecting returnable cans and bottles via an unattended semi-trailer parked at the Owosso Knights of Columbus, 1259 E. M-21.
According to the Arc, people may drop off returnables 24 hours a day. The Arc is partnering with Main Beverage to handle the returns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.