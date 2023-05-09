Owosso Township takes first step towards amending solar zoning ordinance

Argus-Press Photo/Matthew Bartow Supervisor Steve Schweikert, middle, speaks during the Owosso Charter Township Board meeting Monday in Owosso Twp.

OWOSSO TWP. — After a discussion nearly lasting an hour, in which Supervisor Steve Schweikert joked that the entire township population spoke, the Owosso Charter Township Board took its first steps toward officially amending its zoning ordinance relating to solar energy systems (SES) at Monday’s meeting.

While the township’s current ordinance — adopted by the board in December 2017 — is still in full effect, the board unanimously approved the first read-through of an amended zoning ordinance. If the board approves the amendments in a second read-through at a future meeting, the township’s ordinance will be successfully amended.

