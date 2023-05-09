Owosso Township takes first step towards amending solar zoning ordinance

OWOSSO TWP. — After a discussion nearly lasting an hour, in which Supervisor Steve Schweikert joked that the entire township population spoke, the Owosso Charter Township Board took its first steps toward officially amending its zoning ordinance relating to solar energy systems (SES) at Monday’s meeting.
While the township’s current ordinance — adopted by the board in December 2017 — is still in full effect, the board unanimously approved the first read-through of an amended zoning ordinance. If the board approves the amendments in a second read-through at a future meeting, the township’s ordinance will be successfully amended.
Trustee Diane Krajcovic made the motion to approve the first read-through, with the idea that the board will take up a second and final read-through at its June meeting and the Planning Commission will continue to study the issue and recommended amendments further down the road.
Proposed amendments to the ordinance were crafted with the help of Jason Ball, senior planner for Flint-based engineering consultant ROWE Professional Services, and submitted to the township’s Planning Commission. The commission approved them at its April 27 meeting after previous workshops on the matter in February and March.
Ball noted the particular importance of the township board moving quickly, with the possibility of further amending the ordinance at a later date, because if a developer applied for a permit before the ordinance is officially amended, the terms of the 2017 one will stand.
The proposed amendments include:
— Limiting commercial SES sites to 160 acres
— Changing the closest allowable distance commercial solar can be to a residential dwelling to 500 feet from 200
— Probibiting multiple commercial solar sties within one mile of each other
— Restricting the height of SES and associated support structures from to 14 feet (down from 16)
— Requiring commerical solar developments to erect fencing to secure the site.
Other amendments include requiring the owner or operator of an SES to maintain a current insurance policy with a bond acceptable to the township, rather than the county, to cover installation and operation; and requiring an engineer creating a cost estimate or conducting analysis for a commercial SES to be selected by the township.
The main thrust of these amendments is to limit solar development in residential areas.
“We want to move (SES) from residential structures as far as we can,” Schweikert said. “We’d rather have it closer to agricultural land than residential property.”
The vast majority of Monday’s many public commenters supported the stricter amendments.
“We’re just asking for some tweaking and whether you can make that tonight and vote that’s in, that’s wonderful, because we do agree that’s a more protective ordinance they put in tonight,” Owosso Township resident Theresa Bandkau said. “The move from 16 (feet) to 14 is fabulous, and we know that the planning/zoning for the county has a 12 foot minimum, so that’s another area that we would like to see (amended).”
Bandkau, who said she is part of a Facebook group named “Regulated Wind and Solar of SHIAWASSEE CO.,” was one of several speakers who seemed to reference a $30-million Lyons Road solar project approved in 2019 in Caledonia Township.
“The one right now being built out on Lyons Road, they’ve scraped everything. It’s pretty sad when you see it. You know what it’s like that there’s no soil, no vegetation to take rainwater,” she said.
Perhaps just as significant as any height or distance requirements is a proposed amendment with would give the township the ability to remove commercial solar developments if the board, after holding a public hearing determines that they are abandoned or inoperable.
Developers are required to have a “decomission plan” for such an eventuality. This plan details the expected duration of a project, how improvements will be decommissioned, a professional engineer’s estimated cost of decommissioning, the financial resources to be used to accomplish decommissioning and the surety bond holder with which the financial resources shall be deposited.
“Solar panels only last 30 to 40 years, and it is important to return the land to its original condition, particularly if it’s pristine farmland,” Township Attorney Lynn Bowne said.
