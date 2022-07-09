Local author puts out book number seven

By MATTHEW BARTOW
Argus-Press Staff Writer
OWOSSO — She’s at it again. Just one year and change past the release of her sixth book, local author Elizabeth Wehman come out with lucky number seven.
Wehman’s latest work is called “Shallow Roots.” It’s the third installment in her “Newburg Chronicles” historical fiction series.
Local author isn’t just an idle phrase in Wehman’s case. She doesn’t stop at hailing Shiawassee County, she sets her novels here too.
The Newburg Chronicles follow the fictionalized travails of the Baker family — among the earliest white settlers in the area.
A Durand High School graduate, Wehman said she first discovered the Bakers in a 1963 Argus-Press article.
“The history of Shiawassee County is very unique in that we have a rich heritage that intrigues me and others as well,” Wehman said, citing the mix of fur traders, Native Americans, farmers as ingredients for a compelling narrative stew.
“I base my writings on facts, and multiple events in Shallow Roots are true and accurate stories,” Wehman said.
Shallow Roots introduces Hosea Baker’s sister, Rhoda Seymour, who joins the Baker family in spring 1836 in soon-to-be Newburg, Mich.
Seymour comes to Michigan from Sodus, N.Y., with four children under the age of 10, no husband and only 10 cents to her name, causing Baker to question her motives.
Wehman hopes that Shallow Roots will provide readers with a mix of uplifting messages — she calls her works “inspirational fiction” and straightforward entertainment.
“(Shallow Roots) is a fun, easy read,” Wehman said. “I don’t like people getting dumped into a world where they have to figure life out,” Wehman said.
Shallow Roots will be available at the Michigan Honey Festival at the Shiawassee Fairgrounds on July 15 and 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
After July 17, the book will be available at Owosso Books and Beans, Changes Barber Shop in Durand, Faith Christian Store in Flint, Durand Union Station and online at www.elizabethwehman.com. Wehman claims to have had had more than 75 pre-orders for the novel, which she is actively promoting on her Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.
Wehman said she has one more book coming in the Newburg series, which she hopes to complete by June 2023.
When not writing herself, Wehman is active in the community promoting literature. In 2017, she founded Shiawassee Area Writers, which meets twice a month at Corunna District Library and focuses on teaching writing and local networking. Wehman said the group, which started with eight members, now has over 30 ranging from beginners to published authors.
