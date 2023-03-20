OWOSSO — Downtown Owosso will see an explosion of violence next weekend at the Capital Sports Field House — but not the kind that will necessitate police intervention. No, this brutality as entertainment, as the ancient Romans might have enjoyed — a spectacle full of elbow drops, body slams and choke holds. In short, professional wrestling is coming to town.

Pure Pro Wrestling, a wrestling promotion out of Goodrich, is holding an event Saturday, and owner/promoter Joe Byrd said his athletes are sure to put on a show for an audience of all ages, whether they usually follow wrestling or not.

