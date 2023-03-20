OWOSSO — Downtown Owosso will see an explosion of violence next weekend at the Capital Sports Field House — but not the kind that will necessitate police intervention. No, this brutality as entertainment, as the ancient Romans might have enjoyed — a spectacle full of elbow drops, body slams and choke holds. In short, professional wrestling is coming to town.
Pure Pro Wrestling, a wrestling promotion out of Goodrich, is holding an event Saturday, and owner/promoter Joe Byrd said his athletes are sure to put on a show for an audience of all ages, whether they usually follow wrestling or not.
“We work primarily with nonprofits, festivals, schools — things of that nature,” Byrd said. “We produce family-friendly entertainment. We produce some of the best pro wrestlers in the state.”
Naturally an enthusiastic hype man, Byrd claims that wrestling fans will be able to tell that his wrestlers are on par with any production anywhere — including World Wrestling Entertainment, the leading wrestling company in the business.
“When people come to our show, if they’re fans of WWE, of other big companies, they absolutely love these events because the wrestling is very good. They’re the future stars of tomorrow. I would put our product up against anybody on TV. But really, the athletes in the ring do all the talking themselves. And if you’re a fan, you will love the show,” Byrd said.
Per Byrd, Pure Pro Wrestling holds over 50 shows per year all around Michigan, at various schools, halls and arenas. Last year, at an event at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek, a show drew over 2,000 fans and featured pro wrestling legends Tommy Dreamer and the Rock ‘N Roll Express tag team.
For this weekend, the main event will be Michigan Heavyweight Champion Dylan Night facing off against Danny Astro.
“Dylan Night is a polished 20-year veteran who has been all around the world,” Byrd said. “He started his training in ECW (Extreme Championship Wrestling), and has been on Impact TV. He’s been to Japan. He’s our top wrestler. He’s going up against the new kid on the block. Astro is one of our prize pupils of our wrestling school. This is his first big title match.”
Also on the undercard for Saturday are several other bouts, including junior grapplers, future contenders, and an 8-woman “lethal ladies” event.
“It’s a good mix of different styles, some comedy, some war matches, some fun for the kids,” Byrd said. He added the promotion is family-friendly and tastefully done.
Owosso’s Casey Lambert, who holds a Guiness World Record for powerlifting (Most weight lifted in one minute overhead squat), will also be in attendance. It’s said he will attempt to break his own record at Saturday’s event.
Byrd himself started training in professional wrestling when he was 16. After graduation, Byrd turned down a baseball scholarship to follow his dream.
“Around 2006, I started throwing some shows together for fun,” Byrd explains. “In 2007, I had lost my job during the recession. I was like, ‘This is the only thing that makes me happy.’ I went all in and invested in these events. And I’ve never looked back.”
Byrd also trained in Japan and India, and helped other students there to set up their own wrestling schools.
Festivities will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday with a “power hour” at The Sideline, with the first matches taking place at 5:45 p.m. Matches will last until shortly before 10 p.m.
For more information, call (810) 845-3962 or visit pureprowrestling.net. Tickets are available for purchase on the website or at the event.
