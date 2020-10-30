Six-time drunk driver sentenced to prison

CORUNNA — A Haslett man was sentenced to prison Thursday morning by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for his sixth drunken-driving conviction.
Gerald Schneider, 53, was sentenced to a minimum of two years, up to six years, with the Michigan Department of Corrections for a felony third offense operating while intoxicated conviction. He was also ordered to pay court costs and fines and undergo substance abuse counseling while serving his sentence. Schneider was credited with nine days served.
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner asked the court to impose a prison sentence, noting Schneider had five previous arrests for drunken driving, and due to plea agreements.
“This gentleman has an extensive history of drug and alcohol abuse,” Koerner said. “It’s not a true third drunk driving. While I’m sympathetic to alcoholism and recovery, you can’t get behind the wheel. He’s not learned his lesson.”
Stewart agreed with Koerner. “I count six,” he said, and said he had to impose a sentence that balances community safety and rehabilitation.
“We like to say we do everything we can,” Stewart said. “I can’t help the addict at the expense of the community. It’s a balance. When the addict’s behavior submits the community to harm and danger, then the community has to prevail. When I look at your record, I see six convictions for drinking and driving. Granted, they’re spread over time, I understand that. But this last event, your blood alcohol content was .18, nearly three times the legal limit. That’s troubling.”
Schneider admitted to past family, alcohol and drug abuse issues, and apologized in a short statement.
“I do have alcohol problems,” Schneider said. “I ended up getting drunk, and yes I did get behind the wheel. I knew better than to do that.”
Defense attorney Steven Ellis had asked Stewart to sentence Schneider to a term of probation in addition to incarceration, and noted his client’s struggles with drugs and alcohol.
Schneider was arrested by Owosso Police on Feb. 8, and apparently immediately posted bond. He was arraigned June 1 in 66th District Court before Judge Ward Clarkson; he pleaded not guilty to the felony OWI charge and misdemeanor driving while license suspended.
Court records do not indicate a bond amount, but Schneider had been free prior to Thursday’s sentencing hearing.
Schneider pleaded guilty to the OWI charge (third offense, habitual offender-fourth offense) at a Sept. 10 hearing. As part of that plea agreement, the misdemeanor driving while license suspended count was dismissed by prosecutors.
Schneider has a lengthy criminal history in Shiawassee County that dates back to at least 2001, and includes a 2014 felony conviction for delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine.
