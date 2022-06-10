By MATTHEW BARTOW
Argus-Press Staff Writer
Bill Abrams always knew he wanted to teach other people, and now he does — just not quite how and where he might have expected.
Abrams, 43, who lived in Owosso for 29 years before moving with his wife to Hopkinsville, Ky., wanted to either be a youth minister or schoolteacher after graduating from Lincoln Christian University in Illinois.
“I wanted to be teaching others; I’ve always enjoyed helping others to come to an understanding of an concept and see a light turn on in their eyes,” Abrams said.
But, cognizant of the financial precarity that often accompanies such career paths, so, in addition to his teaching degree, Abrams also got a degree in business as a “fail-safe.”
As it turned out, neither of these degrees launched him to his destiny.
Abrams’ first two jobs after college were manager at Mancino’s Pizza and Grinders and teller at Chemical Bank, both in Owosso.
Each had their charms, but neither job quite “fufilled him.” He wanted something where that would give him a jolt on a daily basis.
“I’ve always enjoyed a challenge in my life, and I didn’t like the same mundane thing every day,” Abrams said.
Thus it was that after adjourning to the Bluegrass state, Abrams became an emergency medical technician (EMT) and a firefighter in 2014, and he was hired by the City of Hopkinsville Fire Department both as a friefighter and a basic EMT.
In these roles, Abrams found his itch for action somewhat satisfied, but being in the arena made him want to do more for the people he encountered.
He wanted to be more “hands-on” with patients, making medical decisions and administering treatments. He went back to school and earned an associate degree in medical assisting, and then became a certified paramedic, which encompassed 11 months of classroom work and over 250 hours of clinical experience.
“It’s exciting and also scary to know that someone’s life is in my hands, but I know I’m going to do everything in the best of my ability to save lives,” Abrams said. “If I can save one life, it makes all the difference in the world. It’s what we live for.”
A few years ago, Abrams said he got a call of a male patient that was unresponsive and not breathing. Working alongside other medical professionals, the team restored the patient’s breathing and pulse before transporting him to the hospital. Abrams said though the patient ultimately died in the hospital, his actions made a difference, since his family had a chance to say their goodbyes.
“I felt extreme joy knowing that what I did made a difference, both for the patient and the family,” Abrams said.
Now about that teaching — in the past 18 months, Abrams returned to his roots by obtaining certification which allows him to teach paramedic courses to other people.
“Going to college to be a teacher, and having it come back full-circle where I’m both in the medical field and teaching, I’ve never been more fufilled in my purpose than I’ve been in the past 18 months,” Abrams said.
