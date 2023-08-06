Novice (8-10)
First Place: Jacob Siekierzynski
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$19.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$55.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$104.00
|for 182 days
|One Year
|$197.00
|for 365 days
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$54.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$118.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 80F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 8, 2023 @ 2:08 pm
Novice (8-10)
First Place: Jacob Siekierzynski
Second Place: Macey VanVleet
Third Place: Keegan Budden
Fourth Place: Jacob Ward
Junior (11-12)
First Place: Saige Stone
Second Place: Aubrey DeMeritt
Third Place: Eli Prestonise
Fourth Place: Brant Kruger
Fifth Place: Benjamin Sparks
Intermediate (13-14)
First Place: Kaylie Atkins
Second Place: Jessica Ward
Third Place: Landen Budden
Fourth Place: Logan Coy
Fifth Place: Jack Chrisinske
Senior (15+)
First Place: Grayson Maynard
Second Place: Andon Prestonise
Third Place: Allison Dix
Fourth Place: Karsyn Dix
Fifth Place: Emma Glass
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.