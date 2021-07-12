Owosso man fatally shot by state police trooper

BENNINGTON TWP. — An Owosso man is dead and a state police trooper on administrative leave following an officer-involved shooting Saturday along Brewer Road.
The Flint Post officer responded to a report of an individual acting “unusual” around 6:21 p.m. Saturday on Brewer Road near Morrice Road, according to the Michigan State Police.
Upon arriving on scene, the officer contacted the 37-year-old Owosso man, who became combative, police said. The officer deployed a stun gun, which was ineffective, police said.
The Owosso man subsequently pulled out a gun and fired at the officer, police said. The officer attempted to remove the gun from the man’s possession, although unsuccessfully. The man pointed his gun at the officer again, prompting the officer to return fire, fatally wounding the man.
The officer did not suffer any injuries, police said. MSP’s First District Investigative Response Team, Forensic Science Laboratory and Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continue to investigate the incident, police said.
In accordance with MSP policy, the officer is on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation. Once complete, the investigation will be forwarded to the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
