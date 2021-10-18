WOODHULL TWP. — I-69 was partially closed Sunday afternoon after a camper rolled over near Woodbury Road.
According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, one lane of eastbound I-69 was closed near the 101 mile marker from about 2 to 4 p.m. while the crash was cleared.
The caller told Central Dispatch there were no injuries, but some sort of fluid was leaking from the camper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.