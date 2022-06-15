Cooling centers available as heatwave hits Michigan

CORUNNA — Heat waves are the leading cause of extreme weather-related deaths in the U.S. — equaling about 600 deaths each year, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Certain groups of people have greater vulnerability to extreme heat, like today when temperatures are forecasted to reach 94 degrees. The National Weather Service has put a heat advisory in place for Shiawassee, Bay, Huron, Lapeer, Saginaw, Sanilac, Midland, Tuscola, Genesee and St. Clair counties from noon today until 8 a.m. Thursday. Today’s heat index — what the temperature feels like when relative humidity and air temperature are combined — is predicted to be from 100 to 105 degrees.
According to the state of Michigan, anyone aged 65 and older and children aged 0-5 are “particularly vulnerable to heat-related stress and illness.” Additionally, older adults “show higher mortality and rates of hospitalization during heat waves.”
Chronic health conditions and outdoor activities are also risk factors for heat-related illness, according to the MDHHS. People should be on the lookout for heat rash — red clusters of pimples or small blisters; heat cramps, which are associated with heavy sweating and muscle pain; and heat exhaustion, which could manifest as heavy sweating, cramps, fatigue, weakness, headache, cool and moist skin, fast and weak pulse, faint breathing, nausea and fainting. Heat stroke also shares some of these symptoms, but its unique signs include the skin feeling hot and dry, but not sweaty; body temperature rising above 103 degrees; pulse is strong and rapid; or a person becoming dizzy, confused, unconscious or experiencing any throbbing.
One of the ways the Shiawassee County Health Department encourages people to prepare for extreme heat like today is by visiting public cooling centers when air conditioning is not available at home.
Temperatures are expected to cool off a bit beginning Friday, though another day of low-90s temperatures is forecasted for Monday.
The following cooling centers are available to those seeking a climate-controlled environment, as space allows:
Salvation Army of Owosso
Location: 302 E. Exchange St., Owosso
Time: 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to noon Friday
Phone: (989) 725-7485
Anyone is welcome; entrance is through the double glass doors and gathering is in the basement.
Between 11 a.m. and noon there will be free lunches and water. Bread and produce will also be freely available to anyone in need.
Shiawassee District Library, Owosso branch
Location: 502 W. Main St., Owosso
Time: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
Phone: (989) 725-5134
There is air conditioning, but limited seating due to renovations.
Shiawassee District Library, Durand branch
Location: 700 N. Saginaw St.
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
Phone: (989) 288-3743
Durand Senior Center
Location: 8618 E. Lansing Road, Durand, MI 48429
Time: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8:00 a.m. to 2 p.m Friday
Phone: (989) 288-4122
Owosso Senior Center
Location: 300 N. Washington St., Owosso
Time: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
Phone: (989) 723-8875
Morrice Senior Center
Location: 101 W. Mason St., Morrice
Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Phone: (517) 625-4270
All senior center facilities have puzzles, board games, books and Wi-Fi available. Those who wish to eat lunch need to RSVP the same day by 9:30 a.m. The cost is $5. For anyone who is 60 years of age or older, there is a recommended donation of $3 for lunch. Guests are asked to be kind and considerate to others who are facing similar circumstances.
