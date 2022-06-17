CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Farm Bureau is hosting a tire recycling event Saturday at the SHiawassee County Fairgrounds, 2900 Hibbard Road in Corunna, that is open to the public.
The pricing is $1 per road tire for farm bureau members and $2 per tire for non members. Each household is limited to 30 tires and space overall is limited to the first 2,000 tires.
Excess funds raised will be donated to the Greater Lansing Food Bank.
For questions, contact Nicole Jennings at (810) 59-9610 or email njenin@michfb.com
