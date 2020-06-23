VENICE TWP. — A motorcycle crash Saturday evening on M-13 near Cronk Road caused multiple injuries to a 23-year-old Flint man, according to Michigan State Police.
MSP Sgt. Mike Philipps said in an email that the crash victim was part of a group of several other individuals on motorcycles when the crash occurred at approximately 8:05 p.m. Saturday.
“Three motorcycles riding as a group were southbound on M-13 near Cronk Road, when a 23-year-old man from Flint lost control of his motorcycle and went to the ground,” Philipps said. “A 27-year-old man from Flint whom was in the group was unable to avoid the crash and ran over the driver of the crashed motorcycle as he laid in the roadway.
“Troopers arrived on scene and administered first aid to the motorcyclist who crashed. He had multiple injuries and was transported to Hurley Hospital in Flint, where he was reported as being in stable condition.”
Philipps added the other two riders in the group did not sustain any injuries.
