OWOSSO — The requirements and fees related to hosting events in the City of Owosso underwent some revision at Monday’s city council meeting.
The council unanimously passed modifications to the city’s special events Traffic Control Order (TCO) policy and amendments to the city’s fee schedule relating to special events at Monday’s council meeting.
Requests for events requiring the use of city streets submitted to the Public Safety Department must now be submitted at least 30 days prior to the first day of the event.
If the event requires closure of a state trunkline, such as M-21, M-52 or M-71 in Owosso, the application must be submitted at least 45 days prior to the event, as the event would need the vetting of both the city and state.
The resolution passed by the council modifies the previous 14-day minimum requirement and abolishes the city’s previous policy of not submitting requests for events more than 120 days in advance.
City Manager Nathan Henne touted additional requirements made to request applications, saying the previous requirements lacked structure. Any events requesting the use of city streets now require the event organizer to submit an application form that includes a map of the event area with the location highlighted, rules or policies applicable to persons participating in the proposed event, proof of insurance, an executed hold harmless agreement — an agreement that the city and its officers and employees are harmless from liabilities from the event — and the application fee.
Per a memorandum from Kevin Lenkart, Owosso Public Safety chief to Owosso Mayor Robert Teich Jr. and the council, the city hosts over 25 special events annually, including the Curwood Festival, which burden the city financially.
“Over the last several years there has been an increase in the number of special events in Owosso thus resulting in an increased workload for city staff, as well as increased wear and tear on city equipment. In an effort to remain fiscally responsible, the time has come to consider instituting fees to recoup a portion of the cost shouldered by the city when a special event is held on city property,” the memo states.
The city updated its fee schedule to include special events. Notable changes include the addition of a $30 fee for TCOs ($50 for state trunkline closure applications), a $15 extradited fee if an event application is not submitted at least 30 days in advance and costs relating to the use of traffic control equipment.
