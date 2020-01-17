Each week, The Argus-Press publishes a list of luncheons, dinners and other events to be conducted as fundraisers.
Events must include a specific nonprofit beneficiary of the funds to be included in this list.
People responsible for such an open-to-the-public event should submit information to The Argus-Press by the Wednesday before publication of this column, which usually runs on Friday. If you have questions, call The Argus-Press during weekday business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at (989) 725-5136.
OWOSSO VFW POST 9455, 519 S. Chipman St., is hosting a euchre tournament at 7 p.m. today, with proceeds going toward the construction of a memorial wall, to be built this spring. The cost to enter the tournament is $8, with signups beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Owosso VFW. Food and drinks will be available for purchase on site. A 50/50 raffle will also take place. For more information, call Karen Horn at (989) 277-6674.
A casino bus trip is planned for Feb. 15. The Blue Lakes bus will depart from the Morrice High School parking lot at noon and return at 7 p.m. from FireKeepers Casino. Tickets are $45 each and guests will receive $25 back from the casino. Raffles and games will be played on the bus with great prizes awarded. There are only 56 seats so early purchase is encouraged. All proceeds will be donated to the Fireworks for the Homecoming Festival 2020. For tickets, contact Belinda Markell at (989) 627-7917 or Barb Ryan at (517) 648-6224.
Tickets for the Respite Volunteer St. Patrick’s Party, which is March 13 at D’Mar, are to be on sale in February at the Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee office, 710 W. King St. The group is seeking donations of new items, baskets, gift certificates and sponsorships. The event includes a meal, canned raffle, auction and live music. Tickets will be $40.
Tickets for the Respite Volunteer Spring Purse Party Bingo April 23 at the Knights of Columbus in Caledonia Township are to be on sale in early March at the Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee office, 710 W. King St. The group is seeking donations of new purses of a retail value of $45 or higher. There will be 20 Bingo games. For each game, a specific purse is the prize. Snacks, tiebreakers and door prizes will be provided. Tickets are sold in advance for $15. If still available, they are $20 the day of the event.
