CORUNNA — The assignment of former Shiawassee County attorney Ryan Painter’s service agreement to the law firm Braun Kendrick drew criticism from numerous local residents Wednesday, with many questioning why the amended agreement did not go before the full county board for approval.
Painter submitted his resignation from the firm to the county Friday, citing a recent death in the family, with Braun Kendrick attorney Eric Morris stepping in to represent the county moving forward. Morris will serve under Painter’s existing agreement of 50 hours per month at $170 per hour — about $102,000 per year — and $200 per hour for work in excess of 50 hours.
Painter was hired as an individual attorney to represent the county in local matters in November 2020. His service agreement was subsequently transferred to Braun Kendrick when he joined the firm in February.
Owosso attorney Rebecca McClear Wednesday indicated the assignment of a legal contract is “an extremely unusual thing,” doubting commissioners even reviewed the amended agreement with Braun Kendrick prior to its approval by county Coordinator Brian Boggs, who signed off on the measure in February.
She called upon the board to remove Boggs, as did a handful of other residents. No formal action was taken.
“I don’t think you guys were consulted,” McClear said during public comment. “That is malfeasance and that’s deceit. There’s your grounds to get rid of (Boggs).”
Boggs staunchly defended the assignment Wednesday, explaining Painter informed the board of his transition to Braun Kendrick during an open meeting earlier this year, presenting the amended service agreement before the board. The decision to not put the agreement before the board for a vote, according to Boggs, was “under (Painter’s) direction.”
Commissioner Marlene Webster, R-District 1, was critical of Painter’s hiring, claiming the county board violated procedure by adding the agenda item concerning Painter’s service agreement in the middle of the board’s Nov. 19, 2020, meeting, noting the proposal was not on the agenda approved at the start of the meeting.
Commissioners voted 4-3 Nov. 18, 2020, during their Committee of the Whole meeting to table a proposal to hire Painter as legal counsel until the following month, with Commissioner John Plowman, R-District 7, citing a need for further discussion with the county prosecutor’s office after receiving public comment from area residents and a formal opinion from Prosecutor Scott Koerner.
Plowman changed course the following day, however, moving to place the item back on the agenda for discussion during the Finance and Administration Committee portion of the Shiawassee County Board meeting. The motion to resume discussion was approved 6-1, with Webster dissenting.
The measure to retain Painter as legal counsel was approved a few minutes later, 6-1, with Webster in opposition.
“No explanation was given as to why the board led the public astray by tabling further discussion on the matter in the Committee of the Whole meeting and proceeding the following day,” Owosso resident Olga Quick said Wednesday. “The only possible explanation is this board does what it wants, when it wants, however it wants.”
More recently, Webster alleged commissioners violated the Open Meetings Act while discussing the disbursement of COVID-19 “hazard payments” using federal relief funds in closed session July 15. According to Webster, Painter advised commissioners the closed session was warranted.
Root and Boggs each received $25,000 of the $557,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)funds approved by commissioners. Boggs, Sheriff Brian BeGole, Finance Director Tracy Bublitz, Health Director Larry Johnson, and Buildings and Grounds Supervisor Tim Hill each also received $25,000.
Commissioners John Plowman, R-District 7, and Brandon Marks, R-District 4, received $10,000 each, and the remaining commissioners — Webster, Gary Holzhausen (R-District 3), Greg Brodeur (R-District 2) and Cindy Garber (R-District 6) each received $5,000. Webster said she was only given an estimate of what amounts employees would receive during the July 15 meeting, and was not aware of the higher bonuses, or that commissioners would receive money.
Since then, an Open Meetings Act lawsuit was filed by a county resident, and a Genesee County judge ordered payments of over $5,000 be returned.
Root, Garber and Boggs initially defended the hazard payments. Amid public pressure, Root resigned as board chairman Aug. 1, hours before a special meeting at the Community Center in Corunna’s McCurdy Park.
Boggs reiterated his comments from Monday that Morris’ new-found role as county attorney does not require board approval since Painter’s contract was assigned to Braun Kendrick in February. He also maintained he would not resign as coordinator.
Responding to questions about the board’s July 15 motion to pre-pay retainer fees using ARPA funds, board Chairman Greg Brodeur indicated, “money was authorized, (but) money has not been paid.”
“That money is simply sitting there, it has not gone out to anyone,” Brodeur said. “We do pay a monthly retainer fee but we have not disbursed any monies one year, two years, three years out to any attorney or any firm. That hasn’t happened.”
Included in the hazard pay motion July 15, commissioners agreed to allocate roughly $102,000 in ARPA funds — about a year’s worth of retainer fees — to Braun Kendrick, with the understanding the move would free up $102,000 in the county’s general fund.
Commissioners will reconvene for their full board meeting at 5 p.m. tonight inside Corunna’s Community Center.
