FLINT — The Open Meetings Act lawsuit filed by an Owosso woman against the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners was mostly dismissed, according to a Genesee County judge’s order, but former board member and chairman Jeremy Root remains open to legal peril.
Nichole Ruggiero filed the lawsuit in 2021 after the board voted to give themselves and other officials and county employees bonuses up to $25,000. The board did so in a closed session, a violation of the OMA.
According to the order signed by Genesee County Judge Mark Latchana, Ruggiero agreed to dismiss the lawsuit against Commissioners Gary Holzhausen, Brandon Marks, Cindy Garber and John Plowman for $18,755. That amount must be paid by the county within 14 days of Latchana’s order.
“While a final order as to defendants Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners Holzhausen, Marks, Garber and Plowman only, this is not a final order for the case and does not close the case,” Latchana’s order said.
Those commissioners had previously through their attorneys asked for a summary disposition to dismiss the case, but Latchana ruled the request is moot due to the dismissals of the lawsuit against them.
Ruggiero’s attorney, Phil Ellison, said last week Root still could be in legal trouble. In Michigan, if an official knowingly and intentionally violates the OMA, they could face potential criminal penalties and that county insurance or other funds would not be used to pay for any fine or damages entered against Root.
The lawsuit was originally filed in July 2021, after the board voted themselves “hazard pay” bonuses from the approximately $13 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that Shiawassee County received from the federal government.
“By ultimately deciding to distribute funds to various officials and employees instead of using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act for non-employee bonuses, like county expenses and future expected costs, causes the public to suffer a substantial loss,” the original filing states.
Following the lawsuit being filed, Root said it “was just another bizarre lawsuit filed by a delusional individual,” and that “everything was done correctly.”
“Everything was done in an open meeting. Everything was done in a posted meeting,” Root previously said. “To enter into closed session, there was motion made. To leave closed session, there was a motion made. There was no motion made (during) closed session.”
Commissioner Marlene Webster has said she believes the closed session was conducted in violation of the Open Meetings Act and was unaware that commissioners planned to give themselves any money.
Webster said commissioners were told that county employees would receive an average of about $2,100, but she assumed that meant all would receive similar or identical amounts. While the average is accurate, most of the county’s 250 employees received only about $1,000 before taxes were deducted.
She noted the hazard pay was not on any agendas prior to the board voting themselves bonuses. That agenda only listed a personnel matter/legal opinion.
