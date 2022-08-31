County logo

FLINT — The Open Meetings Act lawsuit filed by an Owosso woman against the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners was mostly dismissed, according to a Genesee County judge’s order, but former board member and chairman Jeremy Root remains open to legal peril.

Nichole Ruggiero filed the lawsuit in 2021 after the board voted to give themselves and other officials and county employees bonuses up to $25,000. The board did so in a closed session, a violation of the OMA.

