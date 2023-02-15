CORUNNA — People can be awfully particular about their favorite chili.
Beans or no beans? Red or white? Spicy or — perhaps with the unorthodox addition of cocoa powder — smoky and sweet?
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$24.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$48.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$96.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$18.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$52.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$98.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$185.00
|for 365 days
Periods of mixed winter precipitation. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%..
A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then periods of snow expected overnight. Low 18F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Updated: February 16, 2023 @ 2:18 pm
By DAWN PARKER
Argus-Press Staff Writer
CORUNNA — People can be awfully particular about their favorite chili.
Beans or no beans? Red or white? Spicy or — perhaps with the unorthodox addition of cocoa powder — smoky and sweet?
Corunna police and firefighters aren’t at all picky. They are equal opportunity in encouragin anyone who has a favorite recipe to whip up a batch and bring it to the community center in McCurdy Park on Saturday, where they are hosting a chili cookoff.
Chili should be ready for tasting by 6 p.m. A $7 ticket gets attendees all-you-can-eat chili, plus salad, bread, dessert and coffee, milk or water. Chili chefs can enter the competition for a $10 fee.
Anyone who wants to may enter — there’s no requirement of affiliation with the police or fire departments. The department will provide sample cups and spoons. Bringing chili in a slow cooker is recommended. The deadline to enter is technically today, but organizers say they’ll find a spot for whoever wants to enter, even if it’s at the last minute.
Entrants will be competing for first through third-place awards, accompanied by cash prizes of $100, $50 and $25 and trophies.
There will also be a People’s Choice Award, which does not come with a cash prize.
All proceeds from the event will go toward helping cover the cost of training for Corunna police and fire personnel.
Corunna Police Chief Mark Schmitzer said the $600 raised last year covered the cost of six separate training sessions, ranging from a railroad emergency to how to deal with someone who is driving while under the influence of alcohol. That is a mandatory training which has to be kept up to date, Schmitzer said.
Schmitzer said motorists operating under the influence of drugs — especially methamphetamines — is a growing problem.
Future training plans include how to handle hazardous materials, with special attention to if a tanker truck or other commercial vehicle were to catch fire.
For more information, call (989) 743-3650, ext. 2.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.