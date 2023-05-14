Caught up in war, President of the Lutheran Church of South Sudan wins free to share Gospel in Owosso

OWOSSO — Last month, fighting erupted in the African nation of Sudan between forces loyal to two top military officials. To date, over 600 people have died in the conflict.
While the war has many far-reaching consequences — casting doubt on the future of the nation on the whole — it is likely a distant to nonexistent concern for many in the Shiawassee County area.
Members of Owosso’s Redeemer Lutheran Church don’t number among the unbothered. Last Sunday, the congregation hosted a first-hand witness to the ravages of the war, the Rev. Jordan Long, President of the Lutheran Church of South Sudan.
Long’s visit was long-scheduled, but he nearly didn’t make it.
Long — who manages nearly 330 churches in South Sudan, Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda LCSS President — had traveled from Ethiopia to Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, to visit extended family. His plan was to fly out of Khartoum to the United States. Then the fighting began.
Long said Khartoum became the amphitheater for the fighting, largely because it’s the capital of Sudan and holds the nation’s airport for international departures. Stores and banks closed amidst the fighting, which left Long unable to access his money that would’ve allowed him to exit the country.
Stranded in an apartment building, Long nearly lost his life when the courtyard outside the complex was struck with a bomb, and residents of the apartment quickly rushed to the first floor, where Long was stranded for 10 days with only dates for food.
Long said while hunkered down with a scared group of constituents, he turned to the Gospel.
“I was not as scared as other people in the apartment. Many civilians died and wondered who was going to be the next person. To them, it was a really scary situation, and that’s why I chose to minister to people that were really scared,” he said.
After 10 days, Long was able to leave the apartment and send money to a family member in South Sudan, who picked him up and the two attempted what Long called a “very risky” six-hour drive to Ethiopia. They became stranded after the pickup truck they were in got stuck in mud amidst thunderstorms during the route. Long said with no traces of civilization such as electricity or shelter, he had to sleep outside in the rain and walk 10 miles into a nearby village with only some cookies he had procured for food.
“At that point, hunger was more of a threat than the actual war,” he said.
Redeemer Lutheran Church Evangelism Chair Dave Bartels said he had previously been in contact with Long for several months, and when he didn’t hear anything for five days, he feared the worst. He was deeply relieved to hear that Long was able to fly from Ethiopia into Minneapolis.
Long has been a minister of the LCSS since 2004, a church founded in 1993 but largely in exile as a result of the Second Sudanese Civil War from 1983 to 2005 that saw one of the highest death totals since World War II with an estimated 1 million to 2.5 million deaths. Long said the war caused many in the region to flee the country, and seek refuge in nearby countries and the U.S.
Long said he grew up in a Presbyterian family with a father as a minister and felt God’s calling to be a minister himself.
“I proclaim witness to the Gospel and the reality of the war is death is always there, but you have to trust in the Lord that God is always in control,” he said.
Bartels said he picked up Long from the airport in Grand Rapids, and drove him to Owosso prior to last Sunday’s service. Redeemer Lutheran Church is a member of the nearly 480 North American Lutheran Church (NALC) denomination, which Bartels said works in cooperation with the LCSS to help support them.
Bartels said he heard Long speak at a service at Faith Landing Lutheran Church in Davison — also an NALC member — in March 2022 and hearing him speak about the LCSS, where Long said church buildings are scarce and ministers make about $750 annually compared to nearly $100,000 in the U.S., and the need for more missionaries in the LCSS to spread God’s word, Bartels wanted Long to speak at Redeemer Lutheran Church.
“Long is amazing. He felt like he was placed there by God to minister to these people,” Bartels said. “Most Americans are very insulated from the news and don’t have a clue on what’s going on in Africa.”
Bartels said that Redeemer Lutheran Church worked with Faith Landing Lutheran Church and St. Thomas Lutheran Church in Trufant to collectively raise $1,252. He said anyone wishing to make a donation for this year should make a check out to “Lutheran Church of South Sudan-North America” and send it to Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Bartels said anyone with questions can contact him at (810) 694-2976.
