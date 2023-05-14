Caught up in war, President of the Lutheran Church of South Sudan wins free to share Gospel in Owosso

Dave Bartels, left, and the Rev. Jordan Long, right.

 Courtesy Photo

OWOSSO — Last month, fighting erupted in the African nation of Sudan between forces loyal to two top military officials. To date, over 600 people have died in the conflict.

While the war has many far-reaching consequences — casting doubt on the future of the nation on the whole — it is likely a distant to nonexistent concern for many in the Shiawassee County area.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.