Man bound over on multiple felony counts

CORUNNA — A Caledonia Township man accused of using a computer to possess child sexual abusive materials recently waived a preliminary exam in the case and was bound over to 35th Circuit Court for further proceedings.
Matthew Isaac Dalton, 32, waived a preliminary exam Oct. 30 on three charges each of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive materials and using a computer to commit a crime.
In a separate, but associated case, Dalton also was bound over on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, indecent exposure, disorderly person-window peeper, and three counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer.
No proceedings have been scheduled in circuit court.
In January, the Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force announced Dalton’s arrest following an investigation in which digital evidence was seized from his home. The investigation was initiated after a citizen filed an online cyber tip, the MSP said in a press release at the time.
Dalton was arraigned in 66th District Court Jan. 23 before Judge Terrance Dignan and pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was freed on an unspecified bond.
According to court records, the child sexually abusive material offenses date to September 2019.
The second group of charges allegedly took place June 6, 2020. Police did not specify the incident involved.
Dalton was arraigned July 13, pleaded not guilty and released on a $1,000 bond.
The case was delayed several times, in part because of COVID-19 restrictions. In addition, Dalton’s attorney requested a competency exam, which also delayed the case.
Dalton has numerous prior criminal records in 66th District Court for such things as retail fraud and misdemeanor embezzlement, as well as a 2006 felony case involving child sexually abusive material.
In 2007, he pleaded guilty to an added count of using a computer to commit a crime. Three counts of abusive material were dismissed.
He was sentenced to four months in jail and three years probation.
He is not listed as a sex offender, according to the Michigan State Police sex offender registry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.