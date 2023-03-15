OWOSSO — Curwood Castle celebrated its 100th anniversary Tuesday afternoon with a ribbon cutting and proclamations from the City of Owosso and other notables.
Representatives from the offices of U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Sen. Gary Peters — though not the officials themselves — were in attendance for the event, along with Owosso Mayor Robert Teich Jr. and Mayor Pro Tem Sue Osika.
Owosso Historical Commission President Mark Erickson opened the event with short remarks highlighting the castle’s importance to the community as a significant attraction which draws in people from around the state and nation.
“We hope each citizen and every visitor to our city will take the plunge and embrace this celebration of a century as we launch this exciting season. Let me challenge you: If you haven’t visited Curwood Castle lately or ever before today, make 2023 the year,” Erickson said.
Osika then read the city’s proclamation commemorating the venerable castle.
“Curwood has remained a mainstay in the community,” Osika said, noting the castle houses Curwood’s entire library of work. “We celebrate his desire to take readers with him into the heart of nature, by conveying the beauty of wildlife and conservation to his many readers over the course of the last century.”
In Washington, Rep. Slotkin entered into the U.S. Congressional Record a statement that outlined the history of Curwood Castle. In Lansing, a tribute by State Rep. Brian BeGole and State Sen. Sam Singh, was submitted and signed by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.
The castle was completed in 1923, on its present location that Curwood’s mother had sold him for $1. Architect Harold Childs, of Lansing, designed the castle, which is modeled after a Norman chateau.
Curwood passed away in 1927, and his family signed the deed over to the city of Owosso in 1944. One of the most prolific writers of his generation, Curwood published 33 novels and many more shorter works. Many of his books were eventually turned into motion pictures.
The city opened a youth center at the castle in the 1940s, before deciding that Owosso Public Schools could utilize the space. At that point, Owosso schools used the castle for administrative space and held some classes there.
However, in 1970 OPS turned the facility back over to the city, which then turned it into a museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.