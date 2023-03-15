OWOSSO — Curwood Castle celebrated its 100th anniversary Tuesday afternoon with a ribbon cutting and proclamations from the City of Owosso and other notables.

Representatives from the offices of U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Sen. Gary Peters — though not the officials themselves — were in attendance for the event, along with Owosso Mayor Robert Teich Jr. and Mayor Pro Tem Sue Osika.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.