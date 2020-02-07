Each week, The Argus-Press publishes a list of luncheons, dinners and other events to be conducted as fundraisers.
Events must include a specific nonprofit beneficiary of the funds to be included in this list.
People responsible for such an open-to-the-public event should submit information to The Argus-Press by the Wednesday before publication of this column, which usually runs on Friday. If you have questions, call The Argus-Press during weekday business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at (989) 725-5136.
CULVER’S, 2355 East Main St., will donate a portion of its sales to Owosso’s Central Elementary from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 10.
FRIENDS of Hospice is hosting a candy sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 11 in Memorial Healthcare’s main lobby. A portion of proceeds will go to benefit hospice. Candy is from Murtle’s Handmade Chocolates. The event is open to the public. Cash, checks, credit/debit cards, and payroll deduction for qualified Memorial Healthcare employees will be accepted.
A CASINO BUS trip to FireKeepers is planned for Feb. 15. The Blue Lakes bus will depart from the Morrice High School parking lot at noon and will return to the school parking lot at approximately 7 p.m. Tickets are $45 each and guests will receive $25 back from the casino. Raffles and games will be played on the bus with prizes awarded. All proceeds will be donated to the Fireworks for the Homecoming Festival 2020. For tickets, contact Belinda Markell at (989) 627-7917 or Barb Ryan at (517) 648-6224.
A ST. VALENTINE’S DINNER Dance is slated for 6 to 10 p.m. Feb. 15 at the St. Mary Parish Hall in Morrice. Hor d’oevres at 6 p.m. with dinner and dancing to follow. Beer and wine will be available. The cost is $15 per person and tickets are available at the parish office.
A EUCHRE tournament is planned at 1 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Shiawassee Dog and Gun Club to benefit Sandy Hauk. Registration starts at 1 p.m. Play starts at 2 p.m. The cost is $10 per person. You do not need a partner. The event will pay two places. Each person plays eight games. There will be 50/50 tickets available. For more info or to register early, call Dan Scroggins at (517) 294-9306, Jan Pitt at (989) 277-4386 or Emma Seigel (989) 277-5944.
