Owosso man gets jail on meth charge

CORUNNA — An Owosso man was sentenced to one year in the Shiawassee County Jail Tuesday morning by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart on a probation violation for possessing and using methamphetamine at a drug treatment center in Ingham County.
Steven Wayne Rosencrans, 47, received the jail term, and was credited with 259 days served toward his sentence. He was also ordered to pay court costs and fines and discharged unsuccessfully from probation.
“This occurred two days after your release from jail,” Stewart said, before announcing Rosencrans’ sentence. “This is one of the fastest violations this court has ever seen.”
Rosencrans was sentenced by Stewart in October 2019 to 6 months in jail and 18 months of probation for one felony count of meth possession. As part of that sentence, Rosencrans was required to enroll in an outpatient drug treatment program.
Two days after being released from the Shiawassee County Jail, Rosencrans was caught with meth at the treatment center in Ingham County. He was charged with meth possession there, and pleaded no contest to a reduced charge, but still faced a probation violation in Shiawassee County, and the potential loss of a “7411” sentence, meaning the conviction would have been set aside when Rosencrans finished probation successfully.
“Two days after he gets into House of Commons, there’s meth brought in by a friend of his,” Prosecutor Scott Koerner said, before asking for additional jail time. “I think it’s disingenuous of him to pretend he didn’t know it was there.”
“I learned a lot,” Rosencrans said before being sentenced. “This was a bump in the road for me.”
“Two days after checking yourself into inpatient treatment, you possessed meth in that treatment facility,” Stewart said. “You did say to the probation department that you had ice, admitted you had ice. You didn’t complete treatment successfully. Ingham County also prosecuted you and you pleaded no contest to use of a controlled substance. By the court’s count, that’s three violations of your probation stemming from the exact same behavior underlying your criminal conviction … You violated at your very first opportunity.”
