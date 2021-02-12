OWOSSO — To recognize and honor outstanding people and businesses throughout the community, the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce (SRCC) is accepting nominations for its annual Citizen of the Year, ATHENA Award and Outstanding Business & Community awards.
Nominations may be submitted on the chamber’s website at shiawasseechamber.org or directly to the office at The Armory. The deadline for nominees is Feb. 26.
“For nearly four decades, the community has come together each year to honor and recognize some of their peers who, in one way or another, have stood out, excelled or demonstrated some trait of excellence that they feel deserves acknowledgement. The year of 2020 was full of uncertainty and obstacles, and it would be my hope, that this year, more than any other, we recognize those who proved to be brilliant and resilient and overcame the challenges the year presented. Over the years, the format of the program has changed, the number of awards has varied, but through it all, the desire to recognize, that which is extraordinary in our community, remains,” said Shiawassee Regional Chamber President/CEO Greg Klapko.
The Citizen of the Year Award is presented to a Shiawassee County resident. The individual must have demonstrated an active interest and significant involvement within the community and has, throughout their efforts, assisted the Chamber in meeting its mission. The SRCC is honored to partner with The Argus-Press as the permanent sponsor of the award. The award has been presented annually since 1982 and is sponsored by The Argus-Press.
The ATHENA Award was first presented in 1982 and is administered by ATHENA International, headquartered in North Carolina. ATHENA is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting, developing and honoring women leaders, inspiring women to achieve their full potential-creating balance in leadership worldwide. The Shiawassee County ATHENA Award is sponsored by The Schluckebier Hood Wealth Management Group of STIFEL.
Additional awards include the Heart of Shiawassee, Entrepreneur, Innovation and Community Champion. The awards are presented by TCF Bank to honor deserving businesses, organizations and community members.
The recipients will be announced at a premier virtual event hosted by the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce at 6 p.m. March 25. The recipients will be honored at the Chamber annual dinner meeting, with a date to be determined.
