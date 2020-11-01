Jumping at the chance to serve

CORUNNA — If Nicole Robertson, who started as an assistant prosecutor in May with the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office, wants to give the community an idea of who she is, she would tell people to be nice to each other.
“I think the most important thing for people to be is to be kind,” Robertson said. “Not necessarily about me, but it’s like a life philosophy.”
Robertson, a “Michigan girl” who grew up in Brighton and graduated from high school there, attended Eastern Michigan University, where she earned two bachelors degrees, double-majoring in English language and English literature.
She originally wanted to be a college professor. She still hopes to teach at some point, but if and when she does, it will probably be teaching aspiring attorneys in law school — not English literature.
“I had a bunch of career paths when I was younger,” Robertson said. “For a long time I wanted to be a police officer. But I dislocated my knee one too many times, so there was no way I could pass the physical. That was my first interest.”
Robertson said she worked in office administration and other various jobs before she got “terribly bored,” and decided to go to law school and start a second career. She then attended Cooley Law School, and graduated in three years.
After passing the bar exam, Robertson worked in civil litigation, estate planning, and other procedural areas of the law. But criminal law was her “first love,” and she always wanted to move to that specialty.
When she saw the prosecutor’s office had an opening, Robertson “jumped at the chance” to get back into criminal law, and noticed the prosecutor’s office aggressively pursuing criminal sexual conduct and drug dealing cases in Shiawassee County.
“I think it’s fabulous,” Robertson said of the prosecutor’s office’s track record. “Along with lucking out and finding the position here, once I realized their stance on it, I was even happier because I’m victim-focused and community-focused. The idea that we come down hard on the domestics, CSCs and drugs, I’m very happy with that. My concern is always making the victims happy as well, making the community happy. I’m pretty content where I landed.”
Robertson also credits the various court staff, judges and other attorneys for helping her get settled into her position and hit the ground running.
“I really like all three judges and the magistrate here,” Robertson said. “It’s an honor to work under them and in their courtrooms. There’s some great people here, some great mentors.”
Robertson has been the lead prosecutor for two felony trial cases thus far in circuit court. She won a conviction in her first case and got a split verdict in the second.
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner said Friday he has been impressed with Robertson’s work in his office since she joined the team.
“I’m very pleased she joined our office, and she has been a great asset,” Koerner said. “She works well with victims and has a calming influence … She works at a very high level of integrity. She’s made a great addition to team and we’re happy to have her.”
Robertson, an avid reader, hasn’t read anything not related to criminal law lately, but said she enjoys reading books by John Grisham and Stephen King when she has time.
“I read all the classics when I was in school,” Robertson said. “I was the typical English literature nerd and read Poe and Shakespeare, that kind of stuff. Now I like a lot of the popular stuff.”
Robertson is married and calls herself an animal person. “I couldn’t not have pets,” she said.
“Poise and professionalism are earmarks of a quality litigator,” 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart said via email. “Through two jury trials in the 35th Circuit Court, Ms. Robertson has shown us both.”
