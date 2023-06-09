Shiawasse Regional Chamber of Commerce doles out honors at annual dinner

OWOSSO — The community came together Thursday night to celebrate its best at the 2023 Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce Awards, presented by Memorial Healthcare.
The awards were given out at the Chanber’s annual dinner, held at the Z Hall in Owosso.
The two top awards were the Citizen of the Year, presented to Paul Schluckebier, and the ATHENA Award, given to Sara Edwards.
The Heart of Shiawassee award went to Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee County. The organization, celebrating its 30th year in 2023, provides a “respite” for caregivers — even if it’s only for an hour or two during the day — so they might do things for themselves.
The Entrepreneur of the Year Award went to Brianna Marrah, owner of Fitness Coliseum in downtown Owosso.
Marrah is “always looking for ways to help other entrepreneurs.” said presenter Matthew Strnad, assistant vice president/manager of the Owosso branch of Huntington Bank.
“I will keep working to make this community a better place to live and run a business,” Marrah said in accepting the award.
The Community Champion award went to Greater Laingsburg Recyclers, in its 35th year of providing vital services to area communities. Al and Patrice Martin accepted the award.
United Way of Genesee County was the choice for the Innovation Award. Among the United Way’s inititatives is Raise up Shiawassee, a collaborative effort between 23 different organizations to raise funds and awareness on Giving Tuesday and beyond.
“If you’re not plugged in, please plug in,” UW-GC’s Emily Marrah said.
The evening’s only jarring note came during remarks by SACC board president Char Heberkusen. While presenting a Chairman’s Award to Owosso Public Safety Chief Kevin Lenkart, Heberkusen abruptly began talking about an “investigation” and saying “no one at the chamber did anything wrong.”
The subject did not come up again, and it wasn’t immediately clear to what Heberkusen was referring.
Former Owosso Mayor Ben Frederick also accepted a Chairman’s Award. Frederick, who most recently served in the state legislature, “had the chamber’s best interest at heart,” Heberkusen said.
“This chamber deserves all of our best efforts,” Frederick said.
