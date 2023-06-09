Shiawasse Regional Chamber of Commerce doles out honors at annual dinner

Argus-Press photo/Dawn Parker Honorees at Thursday's Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce dinner, held at the Z Hall in Owosso.

OWOSSO — The community came together Thursday night to celebrate its best at the 2023 Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce Awards, presented by Memorial Healthcare.

The awards were given out at the Chanber’s annual dinner, held at the Z Hall in Owosso.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.