OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Community Foundation announced Tuesday that the fifth annual Raise Up Shiawassee #GivingTuesday campaign is being planned.
Giving Tuesday, the SCF said, is a national collaborative effort to inspire people to give back to the causes and issues that matter to them. The national #GivingTuesday celebration is slated for Nov. 30, (the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving).
The Shiawassee Giving Tuesday campaign, #raiseUPshiawassee, gives nonprofits an opportunity to collaborate with residents, and businesses to give back to their community by volunteering time, talents or money.
“We are in the initial planning stages of the nonprofit #raiseUPshiawassee campaign and are very excited to witness, once again, the generosity of Shiawassee County” SCF Executive Director Kim Renwick said.
The Shiawassee Community Foundation, Cook Family Foundation and United Way of Genesee County serving Genesee and Shiawassee Counties are the leading partners for the campaign.
“Please look for our signs, social media posts, and fliers around town this fall,” Renwick said.
Local nonprofits interested in joining or learning more about the collaboration may call the Shiawassee Community Foundation office at (989) 725-1093. The deadline to join is Aug. 20.
