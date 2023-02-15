CORUNNA — The $6.5 million renovation process that the Shiawassee Courthouse will be undergoing beginning April 1 means that the daily business of the court will need to find a new home on a temporary basis. Judges, lawyers, bailiffs and clerks won’t have to move too far, however, as court business will be conducted in Memorial Healthcare’s Mitchell Auditorium.
Transferring to Memorial will be no small undertaking, but this is far from the first hurdle court officials have faced in recent years. When the COVID-19 pandemic caused courts to be shut down, the circuit court staff and other departments showed they can do what is needed keep to the machine running.
Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart said that his staff, along with those of the county clerk, treasurer, register of deeds and vital records departments will be providing full services for the public while the courthouse is being renovated.
“We will continue to provide uninterrupted services as the community has come to expect,” Stewart said. “Through the combined effort of our administration, our funding unit and Memorial Healthcare, we are dedicated to providing uninterrupted services. You’ll receive the courtesy you’ve come to expect and deserve.”
Branro Enterprises was awarded the contract to refurbish the courthouse, and will be moving employees out soon. They estimate the process will take about six months to complete, and is fully funded by American Rescue Plan Act funds Shiawassee County received from the federal government.
The county has a contract with Memorial Healthcare, in the amount of $62,400, to house proceedings in Mitchell Auditorium.
Stewart added that the jury selection process will take place off site, with details currently being finalized.
Court proceedings will not be streamed on YouTube, as they have been since the early stages of the pandemic, due to the video capture setup the court uses not being easily transferable.
Staff will have badges which will allow them to access their work areas, and all court hearings will have court security from the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office present.
“We’ve worked with Sheriff Chapman and we think we’ve got everything covered,” Stewart said.
The public entrance for court proceedings will be at the southern entrance of Memorial, and limited parking will be dedicated for court staff and attendees. Signage will provide assistance for directions to the court area.
Additionally, jury trials and other proceedings such as custody hearings will take place in Judge Ward Clarkson’s 66th District Courthouse.
Circuit Court Administrator and Friend of the Court Director Krissi Lab said that for court proceedings, Mitchell Auditorium will be divided in half, with workspaces for circuit court proceedings and Friend of the Court.
“You’ll be able to pay your child support at a counter; we’ll hold show cause hearings,” Lab said. “Anything that we are doing in the court will be handled at Memorial. There won’t be any interruption in service there.”
The Vital Records, Register of Deeds, County Clerk and Treasurer departments will be relocating to the Griffin House, located at 1042 N. Shiawassee St. in Corunna, which currently houses the Shiawassee County Veterans Affairs Center.
County Coordinator Dr. Brian Boggs said that the county functions will continue. “There will be some dysfunction, but we’ll make it as minimal as possible.”
Shiawassee County Board Chair Greg Brodeur added that he hasn’t had any constituents come to him with concerns. He said it’s been all county employees who are concerned about providing services to residents.
“Nothing yet,” Brodeur said. “I haven’t had a word of inquiry or complaint. Everybody is obviously nervous, but with a good attitude. We’ll get through it. Everybody seems to have that attitude.”
Brodeur and Boggs said that any updates or pertinent information will be posted on the county’s website at shiawassee.net, and constituents can contact respective departments with any questions they have.
“We will have a complete list of details as we manage the manpower issue,” Boggs said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.