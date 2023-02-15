CORUNNA — The $6.5 million renovation process that the Shiawassee Courthouse will be undergoing beginning April 1 means that the daily business of the court will need to find a new home on a temporary basis. Judges, lawyers, bailiffs and clerks won’t have to move too far, however, as court business will be conducted in Memorial Healthcare’s Mitchell Auditorium.

Transferring to Memorial will be no small undertaking, but this is far from the first hurdle court officials have faced in recent years. When the COVID-19 pandemic caused courts to be shut down, the circuit court staff and other departments showed they can do what is needed keep to the machine running.

