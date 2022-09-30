Board discusses finding replacement for coordinator

CORUNNA — Although no formal decisions were made at Thursday’s special meeting, the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners continued to discuss finding a replacement for County Coordinator Brian Boggs.

On tap for Thursday’s 50-minute discussion was Frank Walsh of Walsh Municipal Services. The board approved an agreement with Walsh to conduct a search for the next county coordinator at its regular Sept. 15 meeting.

