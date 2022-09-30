Board discusses finding replacement for coordinator

CORUNNA — Although no formal decisions were made at Thursday’s special meeting, the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners continued to discuss finding a replacement for County Coordinator Brian Boggs.
On tap for Thursday’s 50-minute discussion was Frank Walsh of Walsh Municipal Services. The board approved an agreement with Walsh to conduct a search for the next county coordinator at its regular Sept. 15 meeting.
Walsh outlined the process over the next few months. He said he hopes to bring to the committee between five and seven qualified candidates, of which the committee will choose three to interview in closed session. He said the candidates’ identities would remain confidential until they accept the interview.
Walsh suggested the need to begin the process quickly and said a three-paragraph advertisement will go up today on the websites of the Michigan Association of Counties, the Michigan Municipal League and social media.
Walsh first asked the board members if they wished to require previous municipal managerial experience. The board’s general consenus was that this would not be a requirement, so as not to limit the candidate pool, but managerial experience would be highly preferred.
Walsh shared an example of Cameron Horvath, who was hired as the city manager of Durand a few years ago despite being a landscape architect and not having municipal managerial experience. Walsh said Horvath had “outstanding personality for a manager and has done a great job.”
“I don’t want to limit our pool. We can eliminate them,” said Commissioner Cindy Garber, R-District 6.
“We have to be realistic — whatever we can get for the money. Experience, and a whole lot of things would be better, but we need to find a competent person,” said board Chairman Greg Brodeur, R-District 2.
The discussion then turned to salary. Boggs’ salary is $93,000 per year, but Walsh encouraged the commission to offer between $100,000 and $110,000 and make the salary negotiable.
This brought up a bit of a disagreement between Garber and the rest. Garber voted against hiring Walsh Municipal Services on Sept. 15, saying that the commissioners could conduct the search on their own.
“I think the seven of us are perfectly capable of conducting a search for a new coordinator,” Garber said at the Sept. 15 meeting. “I think we could use Indeed or the same advertising mechanisms as any recruiting firm and I believe that we could not only save the money but be more hands-on in the process.”
Brodeur and Commissioner Marlene Webster, R-District 1, were among those that vocally disagreed with Garber.
“If we’ve seen anything, it’s the damage the wrong person in this position can be a disaster for the county,” Brodeur said.
“There’s not somebody in-county that affects all budgets and departments as county coordinator (does). The extra money seems like pennies to me,” Webster said.
Garber said the county’s success didn’t solely depend on the county coordinator.
“It’s not just the county coordinator. Other elected officials can do damage. If we pay more, we have to be prepared to pay others in accordance with that. I wouldn’t want to be told you’re sort of important if you’re in another position. It’s insulting,” she said.
Boggs announced he was stepping down effective Dec. 31 at the board’s the Sept. 1 special meeting. He said he “received an offer to advance his career and couldn’t turn it down.”
Boggs had served as interim county coordinator since April 16, 2020, and approved for he permanent job in July 2020.
