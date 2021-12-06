LANSING — The Michigan State Police Tuesday announced it is planning stepped-up enforcement for speeding infractions for the next three months to combat a rise in fatal vehicle crashes.
“For more than a year, law enforcement agencies across the nation have reported an alarming rise in speeding and fatal crashes despite a decrease in the number of road miles traveled,” officials said in a press release.
To combat the trend, the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP) announced more than 100 municipal, county and Michigan State Police agencies will focus on speeding drivers now through Feb. 28, 2022.
“Despite the fact there have been less miles traveled, the fatality rate rose. And crash data shows that speed may have been a factor in many of these preventable crashes,” said Michael L. Prince, OHSP director. “It’s no secret the faster you drive, the greater your risk of dying in a crash. We hope increased enforcement over the coming months will help change these dangerous driving behaviors and save lives.”
Michigan has seen a 22% reduction in traffic crashes — 245,432 in 2020 compared to 314,377 in 2019 — but there has been an increase in fatalities.
Crash data from the MSP Criminal Justice Information Center indicates 1,083 people died from crashes on Michigan roads in 2020, a 10% increase over 2019, with 985 deaths reported.
In 2020, there were 200 speed-related fatalities on Michigan roadways compared to 185 in 2019, an 8% increase.
The Michigan Transportation Research Institute said that from 2016 to 2020, Shiawassee County saw 952 speed-related crashes that resulted in seven deaths.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a crash on a road with a speed limit of 65 mph or greater is more than twice as likely to result in a fatality than a crash on a road with a speed limit of 45 or 50 mph.
According to the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute, in Michigan during 2020:
n Of male drivers involved in all traffic crashes, 6.4% were speeding.
n 15.2% of motorcycle operators involved in fatal crashes were speeding.
n 11.2% of drivers aged 15 to 20 involved in crashes (4,650 out of 41,685) were speeding.
n Out of all drivers who were drinking in crashes, 15.1% were speeding.
