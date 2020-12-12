Conquering a different battle

OWOSSO — On June 6, 1944, U.S. Navy Ensign Fred Kaufman survived the Allies’ invasion of Normandy on D-Day, a huge and bloody battle that turned the tide of World War II.
Last month, to the astonishment of many, the 99-year-old resident of Oliver Woods Retirement Village survived a different kind of battle — with COVID-19.
“Fred is just an amazing, wonderful individual,” Oliver Woods Life Enrichment Director Brandy Quaderer said. “To live through so much, and then go through having the virus like this and surviving it with so much courage and grace, it’s incredible.”
“The guy is unbelievable,” agreed Ralph Sanford, Kaufman’s stepson. “I’m not surprised he recovered — he acts like he’s 80 years old.”
Kaufman, who turns 100 on Jan. 1, credited his religious faith and positive attitude with helping him beat the virus. He also praised the staff at Oliver Woods and at Memorial Healthcare, where he received treatment for several days, getting released the day before Thanksgiving.
“I had my faith and hope and prayers, and other people’s prayers, so I wasn’t afraid,” he said Friday. “The staff at Oliver Woods are always very attentive, and the staff at the hospital did a great job of pulling me through it, for sure.”
Older people are at greater risk of dying from the coronavirus, but Kaufman said he never even experienced any symptoms, not a cough or fever. He turned up positive during a routine COVID-19 test at Oliver Woods Nov. 12.
Instead of moving him into a quarantine unit at Oliver Woods, a staff member asked Kaufman to get checked out at the hospital, commenting that he looked poorly. He said he doesn’t remember much about his hospital stay, only that he was put on oxygen and given shots of some kind in the belly.
Now he’s back at Oliver Woods, receiving physical therapy to rebuild his strength.
“But I feel recovered,” Kaufman said. “I feel great. I’m ready to go into the championship ring and win it.”
It’s true that Kaufman is in better physical shape and mentally sharper than most people his age. He lives in an assisted living apartment. He is the only Oliver Woods resident who still drives. He talks to students at Baker College of Owosso about his war experiences. He has enjoyed the company of the same girlfriend, Esther Penrod, for several years.
Yet Kaufman insists that if he can beat the coronavirus, anyone can.
“You cannot be afraid. Do not be fearful of this virus if you catch it,” he said. “When you go to the hospital, the wonderful, wonderful people there will do everything they can to eradicate it and keep you well. Keeping thinking positive and you will make it through.”
Last April, shortly after the pandemic broke out in the U.S., Kaufman posted an inspirational video on the Oliver Woods Facebook page. He spoke of how on D-Day he and his comrades could see the enemy and the enemy could see them, and how the situation “called for all hands on deck.”
Kaufman contrasted that with the virus, terming it an invisible enemy that can attack anywhere, from any direction.
“That means we have to be ready and vigilant, and have all hands on deck in fighting this invisible foe,” he said in the video.
On D-Day, Kaufman was the officer in charge of a Landing Craft Tank that transported and unloaded personnel carriers, Jeeps and soldiers on Omaha Beach in Normandy, France, while under heavy gunfire by German troops.
The young officer witnessed the awful sight of dead soldiers floating around in the water. Before it was over, at least 4,400 Allied troops died that day. Kaufman could have been among them: The boat he was originally put in charge of was blown up on D-Day.
“The man upstairs was watching over me, and he took good care of me,” Kaufman told The Argus-Press in a July 2018 article about his military experiences. In 2010 in Tampa, Kaufman received France’s Legion of Honor award.
Kaufman grew up in Baltimore, Maryland, and got married to longtime love Norma Miller on the same day he graduated from the Naval Midshipman’s School in New York and a short time before he was shipped out to England to fight in the war.
Norma Kaufman passed away at age 79 following a long illness. Fred Kaufman then married Helen Krewson Sanford (Ralph Sanford’s mother), a former Owosso resident. When Sanford became seriously ill in 2017, Kaufman granted her wish to return to the city she loved. She died that year.
Kaufman settled into the city on his own, joining the Owosso VFW Post 9455 and American Legion. Owosso remains his beloved home. However, it hasn’t been easy to live under the COVID-19 restrictions and protocols in effect at Oliver Woods. For one thing, he hasn’t seen Penrod in ages.
“We talk every day,” he said of Penrod. “And she does some shopping for me — over-the-counter medications and treats. She’s a wonderful, wonderful person. I keep telling her: This virus, it’s not fair that we can’t see each other.”
It should come as no surprise that the optimistic Kaufman has high hopes for the future.
“At least we have hope with all the vaccines coming together,” he said. “They’re going to be the avenue for winning this war. It’s going to come around, and we’re going to be OK.”
Currently, no employee or resident at Oliver Woods has COVID-19, facility officials said.
“Oliver Woods is operating under guidance from the Shiawassee County Health Department, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), CMS and MIOSHA. Each of these governing bodies has outlined restrictions and procedures for us to follow,” Oliver Woods Community Relations Manager Jeanette Allen said in a written statement.
“We are grateful to report that we are currently COVID-19 free. We want to thank Owosso and surrounding communities for entrusting us with the care of our residents for the last 16 years. We continue to safely welcome new residents to become a part of the Oliver Woods family and we are looking forward to a safer, brighter future when we may again invite the community to participate in events at Oliver Woods.”
As Kaufman gears up for his 100th birthday Jan. 1, staff at Oliver Woods are collecting birthday cards for him. To wish him well, send a card to Fred Kaufman, Oliver Woods, 1310 W. Oliver St., Owosso, MI 48867.
