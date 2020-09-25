Man who stole from Good Samaritan sent to prison

CORUNNA — A Hastings man was sentenced to prison Thursday by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for stealing a gas can and other items from a “Good Samaritan” who lent him the gas can and gave him $10 when he ran out of gas.
Jessy Daniel Wolfe, 42, was sentenced to two years, four months to seven and a half years for felony counts of larceny (habitual offender-second notice) and attempted breaking and entering, his sixth and seventh felony convictions. He was also ordered to pay court costs and fines, $68s in restitution, and was credited with 131 days served toward his sentence.
“A citizen gave you $10 for gas,” Stewart said. “You exploited that good deed and robbed him. You broke into his shed and stole his property… We don’t want to deter citizens from helping other citizens. But it’s people like you that threaten it. People won’t help people if they’re going to get hurt.”
Wolfe was driving on M-21 in Owosso Township in October 2019 and ran out of gas. A nearby homeowner offered him a gas can and money. Wolfe later came back to return the gas can, but the homeowner was not there. Wolfe then broke into a shed on the property, stole a battery charger and screwgun — and kept the gas can.
A warrant was issued for Wolfe’s arrest Jan. 24, but Wolfe was not arrested until May 19. He pleaded guilty at a hearing Aug. 18 to the two felony counts as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors. In return for his plea, a habitual offender status was reduced from a fourth to a second notice, significantly reducing prison exposure.
Public Defender’s Office head Doug Corwin asked the court to impose a “zero tolerance” term of probation, and blamed Wolfe’s actions on substance abuse issues.
“I think he stands ready to prove to the court he can comply with the terms and conditions of probations, that he will endeavor to kick a methamphetamine addiction,” Corwin said. “He can prove to our society that he is not going to be a danger and that he will succeed.”
Prosecutor Scott Koerner said Wolfe “was not a changed man.”
“He feigned running out of gas,” Koerner said. “He takes $10 from him, and what does he do for thanks? He breaks into their shed and steals more from him. Zero tolerance is not going to work for this individual.”
Stewart noted Wolfe also was being sentenced Thursday for other break-ins, and went over Wolfe’s previous felony convictions related to drugs and thefts in several other counties.
“You come over to Shiawassee County and it’s the same thing,” Stewart said. “Mr. Wolfe, we have all seen this movie before. It doesn’t work.”
