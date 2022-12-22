Last-minute shoppers have plenty of local options

OWOSSO — Time to finish holiday shopping is rapidly evaporating, and with some nasty weather on the horizon this afternoon may well be the last opportunity for last-minute gift buyers to grab something good for their loved ones.
Luckily, desperate shoppers need not wander far afield in search of goodies.
Here are a few gift ideas sourced from local businesses:
n The shop at the Shiawassee Arts Center, 206 Curwood Castle Dr., Owosso, has a tempting variety of potential gifts, from handmade jewelry to unique works of art.
Exhibits director Jennifer Ross said the shop has items in every price range from $5 on up. One exceptionally popular gift item is executive director Piper Brewer’s photobook of Owosso history ($60 for non-members), which Ross said is “flying off the shelves.
It’s a big, big item for Christmas this year.” An initial printing of 750 copies is about 80% sold.
Also popular — and of local interest — are ornaments and a puzzle featuring the image of Curwood Castle.
Can’t decide? Consider a gift certificate, which may be purchased in any amount and is valid on anything at the SAC, including classes in pottery, painting and activities for kids. Call (989) 723-8354.
n Need a sweet ending for your Christmas dinner? You don’t have much time, but if you’re missing a pie from your menu, call Itsa Bakery Thing at (989) 720-2254. Their holiday offerings include pumpkin and pecan, along with standards like cherry, apple and blueberry. There’s also Christmas cookies that are almost too pretty to eat, plus Christmas doughnuts.
n Shopping for a theater lover? Head to the Lebowsky Center or hop on their web site for tickets or a gift certificate. There are two cool shows in January, including a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, and the Owosso Community Players will present “Billy Elliott” over two weekends in February and March. Call (989) 723-4003 or head to www.lebowskycenter.com.
n Hungry for a great gift? Plenty of local restaurants would love to see you, including Roma’s and the Wrought Iron Grill. Sideline Sports is a great polace to watch a game, and Val’s makes a heck of a pizza.
n For the movie lovers out there, the headquarters for the NCG movie chain are in Owosso. Take in a movie on Christmas Day and consider a gift card for someone you might not see until after the holidays.
n Crafters, scrapbookers or card makers can be well-served at Inspiration Station in Ovid — a hidden gem for crafting supplies of all kinds. It can also be booked for weekend retreats, where one does nothing for 48 hours straight except finish that blanket that’s been lying idle for years.. Stop by 111 S. Main St. or call (989) 834-5222.
n Staying in Ovid: Butter enthusiasts can buy in bulk. Call (989) 834-2221 between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. and ask the folks at the Michigan Milk Producers Association about buying a 50-pound box of butter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.