OWOSSO — Andrea Kelly Garrison, a Democratic candidate for Michigan’s 85th District House seat, will conduct a public forum outlining the environmental priorities that exist in the state, including within the 85th district, Saturday.
The two-hour public forum, to be held via the video conferencing Zoom, will begin at noon Saturday, according to a press release. A link to the virtual meeting can be found on Garrison’s campaign website, pivotback.com, and her Facebook page, facebook.com/pivotback85.
The granddaughter of former Michigan Gov. Harry F. Kelly, Garrison has spent the bulk of her professional career working in the nonprofit sector, including with MichBio. In 2003, she was chosen by the state to manage a three-year, multi-million dollar program to create new jobs in the life science sector.
Today, Garrison works at Ultra Consultants, where she assists U.S. manufacturers and distributors in upgrading and modernizing their critical business systems.
Garrison resides in Owosso with her husband Ray, and has spent time volunteering with the Friends of the Shiawassee River, among other area organizations.
Saturday’s public forum will feature guest speaker Tony Spaniola, a PFAS activist, who will discuss his experiences with, and advocacy efforts surrounding the cleanup of polyfluoroalkyl substances, which have been known to contaminate soil and drinking water.
Tony Spaniola is the son of former State Rep. Francis “Bus” Spaniola, who served in Michigan’s state House from 1974 to 1990.
During his tenure in the state House, Francis Spaniola successfully pushed for regulations “lowering the amount of polybrominated biphenyl, or PBB, allowed in Michigan meat and dairy products following the infamous 1970s statewide chemical poisoning,” according to the release.
Today, Spaniola said he sees parallels in the pushback against proposed regulations to reduce exposure to PFAS from business groups, utilities and Republicans, who are blocking a Democrat-sponsored bill to establish a state drinking water standard of 5 parts-per-trillion (ppt).
“Nothing has changed. It’s the same old story,” Spaniola, 83, said in the release. “People don’t want to admit it’s a problem.”
Garrison will also touch on other environmental topics during Saturday’s meeting, per the release, outlining how the state Legislature can assist in preventing and eliminating contamination.
Garrison will run unopposed in the Aug. 4 primary and will face off against Republican incumbent Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, in November. Frederick is seeking his third and final term representing Michigan’s 85th District, which covers Shiawassee County and the southwestern portion of Saginaw County.
For more information regarding Saturday’s campaign event, visit pivotback.com.
